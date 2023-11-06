BigID Data Intelligence Platform Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

BigID integration gives customers 360° data visibility and control across Google Cloud Marketplace and beyond

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , a leader in data security, privacy, governance and compliance, today announced that its BigID Data Intelligence Platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace , empowering organizations to have greater visibility and control into their data.

BigID logo (PRNewsfoto/BigID) (PRNewswire)

With more organizations needing help understanding where their data lies - much less getting control of it across all of their cloud services - the partnership between BigID and Google Cloud enables them to automatically discover sensitive data across global accounts and ephemeral resources on Google Cloud. Organizations can find and inventory sensitive data across Google Cloud services, including Google Drive, Cloud Storage, Gmail, BigQuery, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud Spanner, Datastore, and Cloud SQL.

Other key benefits for Google Cloud customers include:

Automatic Data Discovery : Automate the discovery of sensitive, personal, regulated, and critical data across the Google Cloud environment with BigID's Auto-Discovery app.

Unified Data Labeling & Policy Enforcement: Consistently label, categorize, and enforce data protection policies across both Google Cloud and non-Google Cloud data repositories for stronger data protection.

Proactive Security Risk Identification: BigID's Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution empowers organizations to proactively identify and mitigate potential data security risks.

Streamlined Procurement : Procurement is made more convenient and efficient through direct access via Google Cloud Marketplace, saving organizations valuable time.

Optimized Cloud Spend: Maximize your cloud investment with dollar-for-dollar drawdown options against Google Cloud commitments, ensuring cost-effectiveness.

"This partnership empowers Google Cloud customers to elevate their data management and protection capabilities, reinforcing BigID's commitment to help organizations to take control of their data," said Connie Dodmead, Senior Director of Technology Alliances of BigID. "Organizations can now gain more clarity and control required for top-tier data security, privacy, and governance."

"We are proud to welcome BigID to our growing partner ecosystem," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives at Google Cloud. "With its solution now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, BigID is empowering our joint customers to have greater visibility and control into their data."

To learn more, visit www.bigid.com.

About BigID:

BigID enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 For the 3rd consecutive year, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BigID