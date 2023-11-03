COSRX Launches Groundbreaking The AHA BHA PHA LHA 35 Peel for a 10-Minutes Glass Skin Transformation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the derm favourite skincare brand trusted by skin enthusiasts alike for its innovative and highly effective products, is excited to unveil its latest breakthrough: The AHA BHA PHA LHA 35 Peel. This distinctive pink chemical exfoliator, introduced to the market through the COSRX store on Amazon on October 27th, is set to revolutionize skincare routines.

COSRX's Newly Launched The AHA BHA PHA LHA 35 Peel (PRNewswire)

The AHA BHA PHA LHA 35 Peel offers a comprehensive remedy for a range of skin concerns, including addressing rough and uneven skin, clearing clogged pores, and revitalizing dull complexions. Formulated with a unique combination of four different acids, it ensures a radiant "glass skin" appearance in just 10 minutes.

The acids in this formula are:

AHA to exfoliate and smooth

BHA to clean and decongest pores and sebum

PHA helps alleviate the skin barrier damage

LHA gently removes dead skin cells

AHA and BHA are among the most touted chemical exfoliants, while LHA and PHA are newer on the scene. They help shed old, dead skin cells gently to transform skin from dull to radiant. It's the ideal product for those with oily, sensitive and combination skin that feels tight and dehydrated.

Why Pink? Unveiling the Science Behind the Color

What sets this product apart is its enchanting pink hue. Free from artificial pigments and fragrance, this natural pink color is derived from Vitamin B12. Beyond its vibrant shade, Vitamin B12 is known for its skin-soothing properties and its role in fortifying the skin's barrier, resulting in a radiant complexion.

10 Minutes to Radiance: Fast and Effective Results

Clinical trials have demonstrated that The AHA BHA PHA LHA 35 Peel reduces dead skin cells by an impressive 80%, providing immediate skin smoothing and diminishing the appearance of pores in 4 weeks. A mere 10 minutes of application followed by a simple wash is all it takes to achieve remarkable results.

Unveiling the Power of 35% Multi Acids (AHA, BHA, PHA, LHA)

is formulated with a 35% concentration of multiple acids. AHA, a water-soluble exfoliant, smooths rough and bumpy textures, while oil-soluble BHA penetrates and cleanses pores to unclog, refine, and soothe. PHAs and LHAs, in addition to their exfoliating properties, provide soothing hydration

.

This groundbreaking peeling exfoliant is available at the COSRX store on Amazon.

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide.

Connect with COSRX:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE COSRX