TacoTime Brings Back Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com), known for serving freshly prepared, home-style Mexican fare, is bringing back the beloved Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla available now for a limited time in stores until January 24th, 2024.

The Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla showcases a delectable combination of chipotle cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, pepper jack cheeses, and impeccably grilled all-white meat chicken, all encased in a tortilla bursting with cheese flavor. "We are excited to bring back a beloved item from our menu that unquestionably fulfills the dreams of cheese lovers," said Devon Boudreau, director of marketing for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime®. "Featuring three varieties of cheese and encased in a tortilla, our fresh quesadilla has become a favorite for TacoTime customers, making them return for more!"

The Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla is available at our participating US TacoTime® locations, and excludes Western Washington, E. Wenatchee, Grant and Chelan counties. Please visit www.TacoTime.com to learn more.

About TacoTime®

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.

For more information about TacoTime®, please visit www.TacoTime.com.

