IT Consulting Company OST is Now Vervint, Signaling Expanded Service and Growth Strategy

Brand evolution supports commitment to purposeful digital change for enterprise clients in healthcare, manufacturing and professional services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology consulting firm OST is now Vervint. For nearly 30 years, the company has supported maturing IT infrastructure and built digital products and experiences for enterprise clients in healthcare, manufacturing and professional services. Today, the company designs and builds digital products, architects and optimizes infrastructure and helps global organizations navigate the rapid pace of digital change by empowering people bridge the gap between digital aspiration and technical accomplishment.

Vervint Wordmark

"Our business has expanded beyond our founding capabilities both organically and through acquisitions of software development, design, user research and cloud expertise companies," said Lisa Jilek, Vervint's President and CEO. "Today, we take the next step in our journey to help our employees and clients reach new levels of success. Our name and brand are changing to fully represent our unwavering commitment to providing purposeful digital change for people."

Vervint brings an ethical voice to considering people and impacts as technology initiatives advance. Clients are equipped to embrace AI and advanced technologies, while harmonizing human intelligence with machine capabilities.

"Vervint remains committed to delivering excellent service and delighting our clients at every touch point," said Jim VanderMey, Vervint CIO and co-founder. "Our purpose is progress, and we're here to create meaningful impact, going beyond great tech, to improve lives – for our employees, clients, and the communities in which we live and work."

Vervint is proudly owned by Koniag Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation, a generational organization on a mission to provide sustainable benefits to more than 4,500 Alutiiq shareholders from the Kodiak Archipelago in Alaska. Vervint is a Minority Business Enterprise supporting the preservation and development of Alutiiq culture by doing what it does best every day.

About Vervint

Vervint is a purpose-driven, global consultancy that is a digital catalyst, empowering people and organizations to thrive in the experience-driven world. Vervint offers cross-functional expertise and guidance that goes beyond great tech — believing technology, thoughtful strategy, and human creativity lead to real progress and transformation.

