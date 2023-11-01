CIEE Announces 2024 Frederick Douglass-Daniel O'Connell Global Internship in Ireland

Innovative program for students from diverse backgrounds combines professional training with an immersive intercultural experience

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now open for the 2024 Frederick Douglass-Daniel O'Connell Global Internship in Ireland that will provide ten exceptional American college students from diverse backgrounds an eight-week culturally immersive program combining academic study and real-world work experience.

The Douglass-O'Connell Global Internship Program is a collaboration of Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs, the African American Irish Diaspora Network (AAIDN), and the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) designed to pay tribute to Frederick Douglass' transformative experience visiting Ireland and meeting the famous Irish reformer Daniel O'Connell more than 175 years ago.

Full program cost, airfare, and a stipend will be provided to the Douglass-O'Connell Global Interns to support participation in an eight-week work placement in an Irish organization and participation in a credit-bearing academic course on Irish History and Culture with special exploration of the influence Daniel O'Connell had on Frederick Douglass and both men's lifetime legacies as successful businessmen and leaders of social change. The program honors the two iconic leaders' impact on the global movement for freedom, equality, and social justice by preparing students from diverse backgrounds for future personal and career success.

The Douglass-O'Connell Global Internship in Ireland is designed for students who might not otherwise have the opportunity to participate in an international experience that allows them to develop academic, intercultural, and professional skills simultaneously. Students must be Pell-eligible and have a demonstrated commitment to nurturing positive change in our world.

The aspiring professionals selected for this competitive program will expand their understanding of Irish history and culture, while also gaining practical experience as they work alongside Irish co-workers during their CIEE Global Internship.

Global internships are one of the most impactful study abroad experiences available, allowing students to develop the problem solving, intercultural communication, and self-leadership skills most valued by employers in today's globally interconnected workplace. Research shows that these critical skills are developed through real-world work experience where students receive coaching and feedback that promotes such growth. Students who participate in international internships not only stand out to U.S. employers, but also build a network of international contacts – personal and professional - that expand and accelerate global careers over the student's lifetime.

"The Frederick Douglass-Daniel O'Connell Global Internship in Ireland celebrates these two distinguished figures' contributions to society and their notable business acumen," said James P. Pellow, Ed.D., president and CEO of CIEE. "We hope the program inspires young professionals to emulate their success and apply their principles in the modern world."

For more about the Frederick Douglass-Daniel O'Connell Global Internship in Ireland, including eligibility requirements and application details, visit ciee.org/fddo

About CIEE

CIEE builds bridges between different people, different countries, and different cultures. For 75 years, we have helped young people participate in high-quality international exchange and study abroad programs that bring the world together. Since 1947, CIEE has supported more than one million student exchanges for participants from more than 140 countries. We change lives, our alumni change the world. Learn more at ciee.org.

About AAIDN

The African American Irish Diaspora Network was launched in 2020 to foster relationships between African Americans and Ireland and the Irish Diaspora through shared heritage and culture. With nearly 40% of African Americans having some Irish ancestry, AAIDN is bringing the African American and Irish communities together via that ancestry and other affinities including entrepreneurship and innovation, education, arts, and culture. AAIDN's mission is actively supported by Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs as well as the government of Northern Ireland. Learn more at aaidnet.org

