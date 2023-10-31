HawkEye 360 Awarded $12.25 Million Phase II Contract by the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific

Contract will support the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA)

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the world's leading defense technology company for space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, announced today it has been awarded a $12.25 million contract by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific to share satellite RF data, analytics and training with partner nations in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands using SeaVision, a multinational data-sharing platform that is used by the U.S. and its allies and partners to share unclassified information to improve maritime domain awareness.

This phase II contract reflects HawkEye 360's continued work with the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA), which was endorsed by leaders of the Quad nations—Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. HawkEye 360 has served as a commercial partner to the IPMDA program since late 2022. The program focuses on providing shared technology, training, and insight into maritime activity across the Indo-Pacific region to support an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

"The Indo-Pacific represents one of the most highly trafficked regions of the world, an epicenter of global trade with waters rich in resources. The sheer size of these waters, coupled with endless vessel activity, demands vigilant maritime observation," said Alex Fox, Chief Growth Officer for HawkEye 360. "HawkEye 360 is proud to support NIWC Pacific, the IPMDA program, and regional partner nations in their efforts to ensure stability and prosperity through shared maritime domain awareness."

HawkEye 360 operates a growing constellation of 21 satellites that detect, characterize and geolocate radio frequency signals from a broad range of emitters used for communication, navigation, and security. HawkEye 360 will continue expanding the constellation to address clients' increasing demands for RF Intelligence, aiming for a total of 60 satellites (20 clusters of three satellites). HawkEye 360 is planning an upcoming launch of two additional clusters in a mid-latitude orbit to address growing demand in the Indo-Pacific region.

