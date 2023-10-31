19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival Held in Cangzhou

CANGZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October 30, 2023, the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival was successfully concluded in Cangzhou. The closing ceremony and award party returned to Wuqiao, China's hometown of acrobatics, for the first time.

China Wuqiao International Circus Festival, known as the "Oriental Acrobatic Arena", is as famous as the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco and the World Circus Festival of Tomorrow in Paris, France. This year's circus festival selected 30 out of 500 programs from over 50 countries and regions, representing the highest level and latest achievements of today's acrobatic art development. Finally, 3 Golden Lion Awards, 5 Silver Lion Awards and 7 Bronze Lion Awards were picked out.

Wuqiao is not only the hometown of acrobatics in China but also the cradle of acrobatic art to the world. Wuqiao acrobatics was created by people and evolved over a long history. In 2004, Wuqiao, Cangzhou, was officially awarded the title "Hometown of Acrobatics in China" by the former Ministry of Culture. In 2006, Wuqiao Acrobatics was listed in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage by the State Council.

At Wuqiao Acrobatic World, the pioneering acrobatic theme park in China, foreign acrobats experienced the profound folk culture of Cangzhou.

"It's amazing! It was my first time to come to Wuqiao Acrobatic World. The show is wonderful!" Angela, an acrobat from Cirque du Soleil in Canada, said, "Chinese acrobatics are so rich. I'm so happy to be here!"

The opening ceremony on the 20th was designed with the theme of "bridge" in all visual identity designs. "Bridges, connecting roads, but also connecting each other's hearts, just like the Festival, allowing us to make a full exchange of acrobatic skills and cultures," said an audience from the United States, adding that the Wuqiao International Circus Festival is like a bridge.

Founded in 1987, the China Wuqiao International Circus Festival has invited over 600 programs from more than 60 countries and regions, over 30,000 guests and acrobatic artists to participate. The 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival was co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the People's Government of Hebei.

