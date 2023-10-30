WINTER DEW TOUR SNOWBOARD AND SKI COMPETITION AND FESTIVAL RETURNS TO COPPER MOUNTAIN MARCH 8-10, 2024

The 20th Year of Dew Tour will Celebrate the Best in Snowboarding and Freeskiing Competition and Culture

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MTN DEW® and Coalition 375 announced today that its annual Winter Dew Tour snowboard and ski competition and festival will return to Copper Mountain, Colo. March 8-10, 2024 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Dew Tour events.

Enjoy the world's best skiers and snowboarders, live music, and fun fan-based activities at Winter Dew Tour this year!

The Winter Dew Tour will include the world's best male and female skiers and snowboarders competing in individual Superpipe and Streetstyle events, live music and a calendar of fan-based activities, including a special retrospective of the past 20 years of Dew Tour. Located in the heart of Copper Mountain's Center Village, spectators will have a front-row seat to all the Dew Tour excitement. Attendees can enjoy the slopes, explore the event, engage with sponsor activations, and soak in the electric atmosphere. As always, Dew Tour remains open to the public, offering an unforgettable experience for all winter sports enthusiasts.

"I'm really excited to celebrate 20 years of Dew Tour this winter season," commented MTN DEW sponsored athlete and Olympic pro snowboarder Danny Davis. Davis holds the distinction of winning the first-ever Dew Tour Superpipe contest in 2008; his first of three total Winter Dew Tour wins. "It has been not only an honor, but so much fun to be a part of Dew Tour since the beginning. The competitions have continued to evolve over the years, and I've had such a blast working with MTN DEW to help create new and exciting courses that allow for more fun and creative styles of riding."

Dew Tour will be livestreamed in its entirety on DewTour.com, Facebook Live, YouTube and other major platforms for more than 15 hours. Stay tuned at DewTour.com and on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube @DewTour for more on event details, invited athletes, live music lineups, and news. Copper Mountain and Woodward Copper will also be posting information regarding the Winter Dew Tour event via CopperColorado.com and on social handles @CopperMtn and @WoodwardCopper.

About Dew Tour

Dew Tour is an innovative contest series and content platform that brings together the world's best skateboarders, snowboarders, skiers, artists, brands, and fans in a celebration of creativity and style. In partnership with MTN DEW®, Dew Tour continues to progress events and content, bringing millions of action sports fans engaging stories and experiences across multiple digital mediums.

The event is produced by Coalition 375, an alliance of elite action sports experts who came together to lead strategy, content production, competition, execution, and event staging for the Dew Tour and other events.

About Copper Mountain

Located just 75 miles west of Denver, Colo., Copper Mountain, the Athlete's Mountain, operates on National Forest Land and offers an experience that inspires adventure, elevates ambition and empowers progression. During the winter, Copper's world class naturally divided terrain provides skiers and riders access to over 2,500 acres of high alpine adventure that's designed to challenge, inspire and empower every type of athlete. Each summer, the mountain transforms into a progression playground for hikers, mountain bikers and outdoor enthusiasts. Three centralized pedestrian villages provide a vibrant atmosphere complete with slope-side lodging, dining, shopping and activities.

Copper Mountain is home to Woodward Copper and the Stifel U.S. Ski Team Speed Center which facilitate year-round training for every level of athlete. Copper is the Official Training Center for U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes leading up to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Copper Mountain is part of the POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio, and an Ikon Pass partner. POWDR is a family-owned adventure lifestyle company (TM) that believes there is nothing better for your soul than to spend time with the people you love, doing the things you love.

