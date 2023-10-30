Waring Unveils the Revolutionary Waring Commercial® Ellipse™ Blending System

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1937, Waring debuted the blender, an appliance that today is a standard in homes and restaurants around the world. Now, the company continues to be an industry innovator with the release of the Waring Commercial® Ellipse™ Blending System, which was the winner of the 2023 Kitchen Innovation Awards, from the National Restaurant Association.
With an independent dual-motor setup, the Waring Commercial® Ellipse™ takes blending technology to the next level. The jar looks like a traditional blender, but the top gives this appliance a new source of power. The Drive attaches to a lid with a dasher underneath. With top-down action, the dasher clears the walls of the blender jar, efficiently pushing contents back into the blades below and handling even the toughest ingredients with ease.
The Waring Commercial® Ellipse™ brings both power and speed: With dramatically reduced blending times, it produces smoothies in 10 seconds and acai bowls in 15 seconds, with consistent results every time. The Drive's high-torque motor and rechargeable lithium-ion battery team up in a system that can produce over 1,000 smoothies or bowls on a single charge.
The Drive has a docking station for convenient storage between uses, and a charging station gets the Drive ready with a full charge in two hours. For high-volume operations with multiple Waring Commercial® Ellipse™ units, a triple charging station is an ideal solution to keep production flowing.
With its sheer power and speed, this innovative blending system offers multiple benefits:
- Limitless menu development. Hard-to-blend ingredients are no match for the Waring Commercial® Ellipse™, which makes imaginative, innovative new menu items possible.
- Consistently healthy results. Shorter blend cycles and fewer sudden speed bursts minimize heat and oxidation, so blends retain more of their nutritional value.
- Lower initial investment cost. Because the Waring Commercial® Ellipse™ maximizes efficiency, it produces more output than multiple appliances combined.
The Waring Commercial® Ellipse™ is just the latest evolution of its humble ancestor, the countertop blender. "Waring takes pride in offering such a powerful time-saving innovation to the market," stated Peter Roffe. "Our customers have the responsibility of meeting their own customers' demands, and with the Waring Commercial® Ellipse™, they can now do so with greater speed and efficiency."
