Think Bioscience Appoints Wendy Young, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Bioscience ("Think"), a Boulder-based synthetic biology company focused on developing small-molecule therapeutics that target "undruggable" proteins, has appointed Wendy Young, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Young is a seasoned pharmaceutical professional with 30+ years of experience in small molecule research and development

"Dr. Young brings extensive experience in small molecule drug discovery. Her guidance will be invaluable as we grow our internal pipeline and expand our platform to tackle new classes of difficult-to-drug targets," said Dr. Jerome Fox, co-founder and CEO at Think Bioscience. "We are excited to leverage her deep expertise to build Think into an industry-leading research and development organization."

Dr. Young currently serves as a director and/or scientific advisor to several biotech companies and is an advisor at Google Ventures. Dr. Young spent 15 years at Genentech, where she served as Senior Vice President, Small Molecule Drug Discovery. Under her leadership, more than 25 clinical candidates progressed into development. She also led the BTK discovery program and is co-inventor of fenebrutinib, which is currently in Phase 3 trials for multiple sclerosis. Prior to joining Genentech, she held roles at Celera Genomics and Scios, a J&J company. Dr. Young is an inventor and/or author on more than 70 published patents and manuscripts and serves as an associate editor of The Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. Dr. Young holds a B.A /M.S. in chemistry from Wake Forest University, Ph.D. in chemistry from Princeton University, and was an American Cancer Society postdoctoral fellow at Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

"I'm excited by the elegance of the Think Bioscience platform, which can discover new functional binding sites and access novel chemical matter. These important capabilities are not sufficiently addressed with today's discovery toolkit," said Dr Young. "I look forward to working closely with the Think Bioscience team to apply this platform to important targets in their quest to build new medicines for patients in need."

Think Bioscience is reimagining synthetic biology by using living systems to guide the design and assembly of better medicines. The unique approach to drug discovery combines applied microbiology, enzymology, and computational science to develop small-molecule therapeutics against elusive targets. Learn more about us at www.thinkbioscience.com.

