JA Solar retains highest AAA rating in PV ModuleTech bankability rankings

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PV Tech has released its bankability rankings for the third quarter of 2023, with JA Solar once again receiving the highest AAA rating based on its consistently solid financial performance, continuous technological innovation and highly reliable product quality. The company has now achieved this rating for several consecutive quarters, demonstrating its high level of recognition in the global PV market.

As one of the world's leading module manufacturers, the company has for many years produced high-efficiency and high-quality products to meet the diverse needs of its global customers, its DeepBlue series modules gaining popularity with customers around the world for their high efficiency, high power, high generating capacity and high reliability. As of the end of June 2023, JA Solar's cumulative shipments had reached 152GW, of which 23.95GW was shipped during the first half of the year, placing the company at the forefront of the industry.

According to the PV Tech report, JA Solar has driven the progress of the PV industry with its leading technological advantages. As the global PV market enters the n-type era, the company has launched DeepBlue 4.0 Pro, a new generation of n-type high-efficiency module adopting Bycium+ cells, SMBB and high-density module encapsulation technologies, featuring lower degradation, higher bifacial power generation and enhanced high-temperature power generation performance. The 72-cell version of the module can achieve a power of 630W with an efficiency of 22.5%, making it one of the industry's most popular solutions.

JA Solar is committed to sustainable development and continues to create green and low-carbon products, with its mainstream modules being among the first to receive Carbon Footprint Certification from French testing organisation Certisolis.

