Ellacor® Celebrates First Anniversary, Announces 5,000 Procedures Performed To-Date

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytrellis Biosystems, a pioneer in novel medical aesthetic solutions and manufacturer of ellacor® with proprietary Micro-Coring® Technology, is marking ellacor's one-year anniversary by reaching 5,000 procedures performed within the launch year.

(PRNewswire)

"Ellacor with Micro-Coring technology is innovative, unlike anything else in the crowded skin revitalization space," says Dr. Anne Chapas, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder and Medical Director of UnionDerm. "Many of my patients are looking for better results without the excessive pain and extended recovery time that may be associated with surgery or more invasive procedures. This non-surgical procedure that addresses sagging skin has transformed my approach to treating mature skin."

Since receiving FDA clearance in 2021, ellacor, a first-of-its-kind procedure, has rapidly gained recognition as a safe and effective procedure for moderate-to-severe wrinkles. This innovative device is designed to reduce aging skin, improve skin architecture, and provide natural-looking results, and each procedure is typically finished within a 1-hour office visit.

"Reaching five thousand procedures in a launch year is a huge milestone. As we celebrate our one-year anniversary, we are proud to see the widespread adoption of ellacor among so many dermatologists and plastic surgeons," says Jason Richey, President & CEO of Cytrellis Biosystems. "Our patented dermal Micro-Coring technology sets ellacor apart from other treatments and procedures, and we look forward to many more years of helping countless patients feel confident and rejuvenated."

In the FDA pivotal study, 86% of patients reported being satisfied with the overall results, and 90% of patients showed improvement on the Global Aesthetic Improvement Scale. To learn more about ellacor, please visit ellacor's website.

About ellacor®

The ellacor® system with Micro-Coring® technology is the first-and-only non-surgical procedure to remove sagging skin on the micro-scale. This pioneering system targets moderate to severe wrinkles in the mid and lower face, setting new standards in skin revitalization. Utilizing the groundbreaking, patented Micro-Coring® technology, the ellacor® system precisely removes full thickness cores of dermal and epidermal tissue with a 22 gauge (410 microns) hollow needle without thermal energy. The needle's minimal diameter minimizes any potential scarring risk, prioritizing patient safety and satisfaction. Indicated for use by qualified medical professionals, the ellacor® system with Micro-Coring® technology is designed for adults aged 22 years or older, encompassing Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV. For more information visit ellacor.com.

About Cytrellis Biosystems

Cytrellis is a medical technology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class aesthetic devices. Cytrellis' first product, ellacor® system with Micro-Coring technology, is a novel, proprietary system that removes sagging skin to address moderate and severe wrinkles. Ellacor® provides aesthetic practitioners with an unprecedented ability to improve age-related changes in skin to help restore youthful beauty.

Contacts:

Media: EvolveMKD – Cytrellis@EvolveMKD.com

Investor Relations: Jackson McAdam, Chief Financial Officer JMcAdam@cytrellis.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cytrellis