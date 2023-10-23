COBIZI's New Party Tent for Large Outdoor Gatherings Now Available on Amazon

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COBIZI, a leading manufacturer of outdoor equipment, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new party tent, now available on its Amazon store.

The new product is an upgrade from COBIZI's previous models, designed to cater to large outdoor gatherings. It is versatile and can be used in various settings such as commercial areas, amusement parks, backyards, beaches, farms, and gyms. The tent can comfortably accommodate 25-30 people, making it an ideal choice for hosting large events.

One of the key features of this tent is its ease of installation. It can be quickly set up and taken down by 3-4 people without the need for additional tools. The tent also offers flexibility with its detachable sidewalls, allowing users to install as many as needed. The height of the tent can be adjusted to three different levels (118 inches, 122 inches, 126 inches) with an upgraded thumb button, ensuring a comfortable space for all guests.

The tent is made of PU-coated 420D Oxford Fabric, featuring waterproof strips that can withstand 1500mm water pressure. With a UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) rating of 50+, it blocks 99% of the sun's rays, ensuring 100% waterproof protection. This makes the tent suitable for all seasons, providing a reliable shelter regardless of the weather conditions.

The new party tent features a heavy-duty hexagon-shaped frame. This commercial-grade full truss construction is more stable than square pipes, ensuring durability and rust resistance. The tent's peak tensioner structure can hold up to 220 lbs on a single pole and withstand wind speeds of up to 28-38 mph, providing a sturdy and reliable shelter for any outdoor event. It also comes with a carry bag for easy transport and a canopy top front valance with four name banner sleeves for customization.

The new party tent is available with two sizes -10'x30' and 10'x20'. It is a perfect solution for those looking to host outdoor gatherings this fall season. With its easy installation, large capacity, and excellent weather resistance, it promises to make any outdoor event a memorable one.

About COBIZI

COBIZI is a trusted brand in the outdoor equipment industry. It is renowned for designing, developing, and producing high-quality outdoor canopy products. The mission of COBIZI is to provide more convenient and durable outdoor tents, enriching leisure and entertainment options for consumers. The brand's product range includes Pop up Canopies, Heavy Duty Canopies, and Party tents in various sizes. Each product is meticulously designed and rigorously tested for durability, making COBIZI a trusted choice for outdoor canopy solutions.

For more information, please visit:

Official website: https://cobiziofficial.com/

Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/COBIZI/page/CADE08C5-0914-4E94-876D-379B3E633348

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cobiziofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cobizi_official/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE COBIZI