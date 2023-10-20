Tonkeeper and Mercuryo Join Forces to Accelerate Toncoin's Growth

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonkeeper , the non-custodial mobile crypto wallet of the TON ecosystem, has invested in a strategic partnership with the global payments infrastructure provider Mercuryo to offer an easier way to deposit funds, increase liquidity, and boost volumes within The Open Network (TON) Ecosystem.

Mercuryo's on-ramps solution allows Tonkeeper to address multiple challenges in one go by getting rid of high-level entry barriers and complex models of buying crypto. Among other things, Tonkeeper's main page now features a built-in widget that allows users to buy and sell Toncoin, the platform's native token, swap it for other tokens, or withdraw funds through Mercuryo in a simple and straightforward manner.

The implementation process has already been completed, providing Tonkeeper users with a safe, easy, and quick way to buy digital assets and use them within the ecosystem. Purchasing the Toncoin that allows for interaction with various services within the ecosystem can now be done in 20+ fiat currencies, while the average transaction speed has been reduced to 1 minute and 15 seconds.

Moreover, the Tonkeeper team doesn't have to engage in any admin activities: all settlements, liquidity, chargebacks, support, anti-fraud, and KYC checks are handled by Mercuryo. And the simplified verification flow now allows users not to pass the identity procedure when purchasing crypto worth up to 700 EUR.

The number of TON ecosystem accounts has surged by 250% in 2023, with Tonkeeper alone boasting over 600,000 active monthly users. So it is not hard to see why this integration represents great promise for the ecosystem. With it, both the versatility of services and the onboarding process for newcomers have reached unprecedented levels.

"This partnership with Tonkeeper serves as a fine example of what Mercuryo's tailor-made solutions can achieve. Not only have we managed to bolster the platform's efficiency in providing its services, but regular users now also have access to a greater variety of options when it comes to managing their finances. We are proud of the results we've achieved with this integration and are looking forward to building up on top of it," – stated Petr Kozyakov, CEO and Co-Founder of Mercuryo.

"Mercuryo is a long-term trusted partner of Tonkeeper. We are pleased with their unstoppable drive to constantly improve their product and bring crypto and Tonkeeper to wider audiences," - commented Oleg Andreev, CEO of Tonkeeper.

