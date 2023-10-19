Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Edition Released!

Stardock's award-winning turn-based strategy game series gets its biggest release ever

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock announced the release of Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Edition (Supernova) today. Stardock is celebrating its 30-year anniversary this month with the sequel to the game that started the company back in 1993.

"This is, by far, the biggest game release we've ever done," said Brad Wardell, founder and CEO of Stardock who returned to design Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova after handing the reigns to others for Galactic Civilizations III and Galactic Civilizations IV: base game. "We've been so fortunate to be able work with our fans to create something that we think strategy game players are going to really appreciate. You can really tell the love and care that we've put into this release."

The game takes place shortly after humanity has discovered faster-than-light travel. Earth has united and the stars await. The player takes on the role of a civilization's leader (Earth or one of the many alien civilizations) to expand their species into the universe and contend with competing civilizations who are doing the same.

Supernova introduces many firsts for PC gaming including AlienGPT, a generative AI technology trained on Stardock's own art portfolio that allows players to describe their own custom civilization, and generates not just what the civilization looks like, but its background, lore, galactic events and interactions with other civilizations.

Other new features include Terror Stars, a new end game technology that causes enemy stars to go Supernova, a new mission system, an interactive tutorial, new victory paths, a new core neutral AI opponent system, a host of new alien civilizations with their own tech trees to play as or against, an artifact Vault and hundreds of other additions and enhancements.

"Having done a lot of games in early access over the years, we've never had a game receive the kind of positive, enthusiastic response this has," said Wardell. "With the community, we've taken a top to bottom look at how strategy games in 2023 should play and made dramatic improvements as a result. In the past couple of years, the ability to collaborate online has really changed, which has fundamentally altered the way we make games, and the end results are clearly on display in Supernova."

Stardock has also enhanced the modding and multiplayer functionality in Supernova. Cooperative multiplayer has been added and a new integrated modding system lets players upload their own factions, starship designs and more.

Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova can be found on Steam and Epic. Epic customers can upgrade from Galactic Civilizations IV to Supernova at a discount. The list price is $49.99.

To learn more visit www.galciv4.com.

Release Trailer: https://youtu.be/qORPm6V_7i8

Screenshots: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8

Media Inquiries: press@stardock.com

About Stardock: Stardock is a developer and publisher of games and desktop software incorporated in 1993 by nationally recognized technology expert Brad Wardell. Its games include Sins of a Solar Empire, Galactic Civilizations, Offworld Trading Company, and Ashes of the Singularity.

