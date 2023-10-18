Nuvve Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of $1,000,000 Underwritten Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) ("Nuvve"), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $1,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The offering consists of 7,142,857 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $0.14 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

