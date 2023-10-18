Mews demonstrates outstanding growth in the ten years since first customer

The innovative hotel tech company continues to see a huge uptake in their guest-centric vision of hospitality

PRAGUE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews , the industry-leading hospitality cloud, is celebrating 10 years since the very first hotel went live on its platform. The Emblem Prague Hotel was the first to embrace the new generation of hospitality and remains a Mews customer to this day.

Mews is a leader in hospitality technology and cloud-based property management systems. (PRNewswire)

"It's amazing how much Mews has changed in the decade since we onboarded with them," said Helena Valtrova, General and Sales Manager at The Emblem Prague Hotel. "The platform is now even more sophisticated, with more features that save us time and prioritize the guest experience. But what's also notable are the things that haven't changed: a true passion for hospitality and a commitment to continuous development."

Mews now powers over 3,500 hotels, hostels, apartment groups and more across 85 countries around the world. Its growth in recent years has been rapid, securing a Series C investment of $185 million last year, and acquiring seven hospitality companies to date. 2023 has seen the team grow by 25%, and the number of Mews customers has increased by a third in the last nine months.

Beyond rooms and overnight stays, Mews has helped more than 800 customers diversify their revenue streams, increase profit and optimize their properties by utilizing every square meter to offer guests a well-rounded stay. The biggest increase in revenue has come from selling parking spaces and meeting rooms, which guests can upgrade during booking or check-in: currently, almost 2,900 parking spaces in 189 hotels are managed with Mews, and there have been 9,796 reservations. Additionally, 1,200 meeting rooms across 312 hotels are managed with Mews PMS, allowing hotel staff to track digital bookings and manage dynamic pricing all within one platform. Hotels can also sell these spaces to non-guests traveling for work or living locally.

"Reflecting on our journey, I can't believe Helena trusted us to build her a PMS to run a jewel of a hotel in the center of Prague," said Richard Valtr, Mews Founder. "I'm so proud of how far Mews has come since then. It's thanks to the talent and ambition of our team, and the ongoing support of our customers, that we've been able to continue pursuing our vision of remarkable, guest-centric hospitality. I can't wait to see what the next ten years will bring."

The tech company has also seen plenty of industry acclaim. In 2023, Mews was named 'World's Best Hotel PMS Solutions Provider' and 'World's Best Independent Hotel PMS Solutions Provider' at the World Travel Tech Awards. Hotel Tech Report named Mews Best Place to Work in Hotel Tech for two years running in 2021 and 2022.

When The Emblem Prague Hotel onboarded, Mews had no more than a dozen employees. Now, the company employs almost 850 people, with dozens of open roles currently available. Career opportunities can be found here.

