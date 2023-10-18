BILLIONAIRE ENERGY DRINK ENTREPRENEUR, RUSS WEINER, DONATES $1 MILLION TO PROVIDE DEFENSIVE TACTICAL PROTECTIVE GEAR FOR ISRAELI SOLDIERS THROUGH ISRAEL FRIENDS

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Russ Weiner, Billionaire Energy Drink Entrepreneur, today announced that he has swiftly donated $1M to Is rael Friends .

The funds are immediately going towards providing life saving defensive tactical protective gear for Israeli reservists which is being urgently flown from the US. This vital defense equipment will serve the Israeli heroes as they continue the fight against Hamas' terrorist attack.

"All wealthy people who want to maintain and preserve our way of life and the freedoms we enjoy in America should support Israel in their time of need. This is a wake-up call for all of humanity to understand what could happen to them unless Israel is victorious," said Russ Weiner.

Israel Friends, who is working with Israeli officials including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to provide humanitarian aid and defensive protective tactical support wherever it will make the most impact, has raised over $6M since October 7th. On Friday, October 14, the organization chartered a plane from Los Angeles to Israel carrying over 150 reservists, volunteers, and critical cargo, including medical equipment and protective equipment for all Israelis who find themselves at risk during this time.

Mr. Weiner and Israel Friends remain steadfastly committed to providing essential supplies, equipment, and assistance to fulfill diverse needs on the ground and will continue to run ongoing missions, ensuring a sustained and comprehensive humanitarian response to the crisis.

About Israel Friends:

Operating under Worldwide Friends Foundation a 501c3, Israel Friends was founded with the mission of providing immediate humanitarian aid and assistance during crises. Operating under Worldwide Friends, they are committed to saving lives, supporting those affected by the ongoing crisis in Israel, and delivering help where it's needed the most. Israel Friends maintains complete transparency and dedication to their mission.

Worldwide Friends Foundation is a charitable tax-exempt organization pursuant to Section 501(C)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Tax ID: 88-2071011

For donations: https://www.israelfriends.us/donate

Donations Contact: Sara Batista, Fundraising Director | sarab@israelfriends.us

