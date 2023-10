Lucid Announces Q3 Production & Deliveries, Sets Date for Third Quarter 2023 Results

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, winner of the 2023 World Luxury Car Award, today announced production and delivery totals for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Lucid produced 1,550 vehicles during Q3, plus over 700 additional vehicles in transit to Saudi Arabia for final assembly. The company delivered 1,457 vehicles during the same period.*

Lucid will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET. Prior to the conference call, the company will issue an earnings press release with a link to the live webcast on its investor relations website, https://ir.lucidmotors.com.

To enhance engagement with the company's shareholder base and facilitate connections with its investors, Lucid is partnering with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions, a selection of which will be answered by Lucid management during the earnings call.

Starting on October 24, 2023, at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET, shareholders can submit questions by visiting: https://app.saytechnologies.com/lucid-group-2023-q3/. This Q&A platform will remain open until 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET on November 6th. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

Earnings Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET

Webcast: https://ir.lucidmotors.com (live and replay)

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range. Assembled at Lucid's factories in Casa Grande, Arizona, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. the Middle

*Lucid's net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of its financial performance when Lucid announces third quarter earnings. Lucid vehicle production and delivery numbers represent only one measure of the company's operating performance and should not be relied on as sole indicators of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors.

