ConcertAI's TeraRecon partners with Optellum to integrate AI-powered early lung cancer diagnosis and precision treatment planning

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI's TeraRecon, the advanced visualization and clinical AI SaaS company, announced today its strategic collaboration with Optellum Ltd (Oxford, UK), a global leader in AI clinical decision support for early lung cancer diagnosis and precision treatment planning. Through this partnership, the Optellum Virtual Nodule Clinic solution will be seamlessly integrated into TeraRecon's Eureka Clinical AI platform, with the goal of helping clinicians across their install base drive more early lung cancer diagnoses and curative treatments. Eureka is the first such enterprise AI platform to integrate with Optellum.

Lung cancer often shows no symptoms until a late stage when treatment options are more limited and outcomes less positive. However, continuous and automated analysis of the approximately 90 million CT scans US patients receive per year, such as emergency room and cardiac studies, could enable an "early detection system." Virtual Nodule Clinic, the first FDA and CE-MDR-cleared decision support for early-stage lung cancer, integrates a Patient Discovery AI, based on Natural Language Processing, with a clinically validated Lung Cancer Prediction (LCP) score based on imaging AI/Radiomics and deep-learning neural networks. The combination assists clinicians in detecting at-risk patients across a health system and prioritization of those at highest risk for follow-up interventions.

The integration of Virtual Nodule Clinic with the Eureka Clinical AI platform supports thoracic oncology care teams, led by pulmonologists, to identify and track more patients, earlier, with accelerated time to a confirmatory cancer diagnosis while reducing invasive procedures on benign lesions. TeraRecon's solutions are deployed 1000's of locations, and now combined with with Optellum's AI solutions, medical professionals around the world will be able to provide timely, personalized lung cancer care.

"ConcertAI is one of the leading cancer research and clinical AI-focused companies in the world. TeraRecon's collaboration with Optellum marks a significant milestone in advancing lung cancer diagnosis and aiding thoracic oncology teams in treatment," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. "The addition of the Virtual Nodule Clinic solution to the TeraRecon Eureka Clinical AI platform will provide thorasic care teams and pulmonologists with state-of-the-art tools to identify and diagnose early-stage lung cancer efficiently and accurately."

"We are thrilled to partner with ConcertAI's TeraRecon to expand the reach of Optellum's Virtual Nodule Clinic to drive patient identification and stage-shift across their customer base," said Václav Potěšil, PhD, Founder & Chief Business Officer at Optellum. "Our ultimate goal is to radically reshape lung cancer outcomes, leveraging the power of the Optellum AI platform to drive the right patients into early intervention and precision treatment with targeted- and immune-therapies, and save thousands of lives."

The companies will announce their partnership at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress 2023 in Madrid, the world's premier medical oncology congress. In the ESMO scientific program, Optellum's clinical partners will present the first results towards extending the LCP platform into AI-guided precision treatment in the "NSCLC, Early Stage".

The Eureka Clinical AI platform is renowned for its comprehensive suite of advanced imaging analytics, clinical decision support tools, and workflow optimization solutions. By being the first to integrate Optellum's Virtual Nodule Clinic into the Eureka Clinical AI Platform, TeraRecon solidifies its position as a leader in transforming lung cancer care through innovative AI applications.

Eureka Clinical AI is the leading AI SaaS imaging interpretation and clinical decision augmentation solution from TeraRecon. As the industry's most broadly deployed platform, it is unique in that it is open to third-party AI algorithms, allowing consolidated management of all AI interpretation solutions with seamless PACS integrations. Multi-specialty care teams can see results and receive mobile alerts to confirm AI findings, ensuring optimal and timely patient interventions, management and coordinated care delivery.

Learn more about the Eureka Clinical AI platform capabilities and algorithms that span across neurology, radiology, cardiology, oncology, and more at www.terarecon.com/artificialintelligence.

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the global leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in collaboration with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

About Optellum: Optellum is a commercial-stage lung health company providing artificial intelligence decision-support software that assists physicians in early diagnosis and optimal treatment for their patients. The company was founded so that every lung disease patient is diagnosed and treated at the earliest possible stage, when the probability of better health outcomes is highest. In 2021, the Oxford-based medtech company achieved FDA 510(k) clearance for the application of AI decision-support software in lung cancer diagnosis, and has since announced strategic partnerships with industry leaders including Johnson & Johnson Interventional Oncology, while Virtual Nodule Clinic has been implemented in leading healthcare systems across the USA. Optellum has headquarters at the Oxford Centre for Innovation in Oxford, United Kingdom and a U.S. office at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit optellum.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

