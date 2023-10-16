Palatin Presents Data at the United European Gastroenterology Week 2023 Conference On PL8177 Ulcerative Colitis Treatment

Data demonstrates oral PL8177 causes diseased colons to move to a healthier state





Provides further support for ongoing oral PL8177 Phase 2 ulcerative colitis study

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system, today announced the presentation of a poster entitled Cellular and Molecular Impact of the Melanocortin Receptor Agonist PL8177 in DSS Induced Colitis in Rats at the United European Gastroenterology Week (UEG) being held October 14-17 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Lead author Paul S. Kayne, Ph.D., Vice President Biological Sciences at Palatin Technologies, presented the poster. The poster is currently available on the UEG 2023 Conference website. The poster will be available on Palatin's website at: www.palatin.com.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"The Palatin research team continues to produce groundbreaking data demonstrating the utility and mechanism of action of melanocortin agonists in treating inflammatory diseases," said Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and CEO of Palatin. "This important mechanism of action data supports our active business development efforts for PL8177, including continued enrollment of patients in a Phase 2 ulcerative colitis study."

The poster presents data from a series of oral PL8177 dose-ranging studies in the DSS colon inflammation model and includes histological, genomic, and proteomic data. Compared to vehicle and the positive control mesalazine, PL8177 showed significant improvements in inflamed colon health, including relative increases in colon cells needed for a healthy colon. PL8177 treatment showed clear evidence of resolving pathological inflammation by repolarizing colon macrophages from a pro-inflammatory to a pro-inflammation resolving state.

Oral PL8177 caused diseased colons to move towards a healthy state and to resolve damaging inflammation. By resolving inflammation rather then blocking it, PL8177 may provide efficacy without the safety concerns of immunosuppressive treatments for patients suffering with inflammatory bowel disease.

About PL8177

PL8177 is a synthetic cyclic heptapeptide with demonstrated efficacy in multiple animal inflammatory bowel disease models. PL8177 is a potent, selective agonist at the human melanocortin-1 receptor (MC1r), with sub-nanomolar affinity binding and EC 50 functional values. Palatin data demonstrates that their oral formulation of PL8177 was protected from degradation in the stomach and small intestine of humans and delivered to the colon over an extended period. In addition, orally administered PL8177 had a significant effect on resolving inflammation in a rat bowel inflammation model.

PL8177 in oral formulations has demonstrated repeated, robust efficacy in ulcerative colitis disease models. MC1r is found on epithelial cells and resident macrophages of the colon which are accessible from the lumen of the colon. Orally administered PL8177 is not systemically absorbed. PL8177 has the potential for excellent efficacy without safety concerns.

About Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic disease of the large intestine (colon), with inflammation and ulcerations that can cause significant abdominal pain, persistent diarrhea, loss of appetite and other symptoms. An estimated 1 million individuals in the United States are affected by ulcerative colitis, with over 350,000 diagnosed with moderate-to-severe disease. Existing treatments are not effective in a substantial portion of patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis, with certain severe cases resulting in surgical removal of the colon.

About Melanocortin Receptor Agonists and Inflammation

The melanocortin receptor ("MCr") system has effects on inflammation, immune system responses, metabolism, food intake, and sexual function. There are five melanocortin receptors, MC1r through MC5r. Modulation of these receptors, through use of receptor-specific agonists, which activate receptor function, or receptor-specific antagonists, which block receptor function, can have medically significant pharmacological effects. Many tissues and immune cells located throughout the body, including the gut, kidney and eye, express melanocortin receptors, empowering our opportunity to directly activate natural pathways to resolve disease inflammation. Drugs based on melanocortin agonists have been approved by the FDA for treating several conditions, including female sexual dysfunction, inflammatory/autoimmune diseases, and rare forms of genetic obesity.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.Palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about future expectations of Palatin, such as statements about PL8177 clinical trials and results, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Palatin intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Palatin's actual results to be materially different from its historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Palatin's actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements for reasons including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials, regulatory actions by the FDA and other regulatory and the need for regulatory approvals, Palatin's ability to fund development of its technology and establish and successfully complete clinical trials, the length of time and cost required to complete clinical trials and submit applications for regulatory approvals, products developed by competing pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, commercial acceptance of Palatin's products, and other factors discussed in Palatin's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Palatin is not responsible for updating for events that occur after the date of this press release.

Palatin Technologies® is a registered trademarks of Palatin Technologies, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.