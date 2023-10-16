MedRhythms Announces InTandem™ is Now Available by Prescription for Adults with Chronic Stroke Walking Impairment

Visit the InTandem booth at the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM) 2023 Annual Conference Expo in Atlanta, GA

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedRhythms today announced that InTandem (MR-001) is now available by prescription for at-home use to improve walking and ambulation in adults living with chronic stroke walking impairments. InTandem is an evidence-based neurorehabilitation system based on the principles of Rhythmic Auditory Stimulation (RAS), an established and standardized intervention utilizing the mechanism of action of auditory-motor entrainment. Entrainment occurs when the motor and auditory systems in the brain unconsciously synchronize to an external cue, such as music.

Patients and Clinicians Experience a Significant and Growing Unmet Need for Chronic Stroke-Related Gait Impairment Rehabilitation

Advancements in acute stroke care have saved lives and put a new emphasis on recovery and rehabilitation. According to a 2023 report from the American Heart Association , stroke remains a leading cause of serious long-term disability. Gait impairment is a common sequelae following a stroke which impacts over half a million new people each year. During the development of InTandem, MedRhythms worked closely with people with chronic stroke, including establishing a Patient Advisory Board.

Brian Harris, MedRhythms' CEO and Co-Founder, spoke on the new outlook InTandem offers to patients and caregivers: "We can and must do much more for these patients in the chronic phase of stroke. I'm excited that InTandem will provide an option for access to important care and that it will be available to patients in their homes. This is an important moment for stroke survivors and for MedRhythms as we begin the next phase of our journey to help people in need. I am proud of our passionate team who has worked tirelessly to get to this moment."

InTandem received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA in 2020 and MedRhythms announced successful completion of a pivotal clinical trial for InTandem in 2023. In the study, InTandem users showed clinically-meaningful and statistically-significant improvements in gait speed as compared to an active walking control. InTandem is now available for prescription by eligible providers in select markets.

InTandem and MedRhythms at ACRM

The MedRhythms team will be at the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM) 2023 annual conference Expo in Atlanta, GA from October 28 - November 2. Visit booth 305 at the ACRM Expo to learn more about InTandem and demo the platform.

ACRM is the world's largest academic and healthcare conference for physical medicine and rehabilitation.

InTandem Indication for Use and Intended Use

InTandem is indicated to improve walking and ambulation in adult chronic stroke patients. InTandem is intended to be used in the home for the physical rehabilitation of ambulatory adults with chronic stroke walking impairments.

InTandem Safety Information

Only use InTandem in safe environments. Using InTandem in unsafe environments such as uneven, wet, or icy terrain, or areas with obstacles and hazards in the walking path such as furniture, pets, pedestrians or traffic increase the risk of slips, trips, falls or collisions. InTandem is not for use on treadmills. Patients should stop using InTandem if they experience abnormal symptoms such as abnormal muscle or joint pain, or abnormal symptoms such as nausea, shortness of breath or excessive fatigue

About MedRhythms

MedRhythms is pioneering the development of next-generation neurotherapeutics designed to improve walking, mobility and related functional outcomes via a proprietary, patented technology platform. The company's platform combines sensors, software, and music with advanced neuroscience to target neural circuitry. The company is developing a pipeline of products across a range of neurological conditions, including stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. In 2020, the company's product for chronic stroke walking deficits received Breakthrough Device Designation, and in 2021 the company partnered with Universal Music Group and raised a Series B financing round in 2021 led by Morningside Ventures and Advantage Capital. MedRhythms is headquartered in Portland, Maine. For more information, visit www.medrhythms.com.

MedRhythms and InTandem are trademarks of MedRhythms, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

THIS MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY CONTAINS CERTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMPANY THAT ARE BASED ON INFORMATION AVAILABLE TO US AS OF THE DATE HEREOF. STATEMENTS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS, INCLUDING STATEMENTS ABOUT THE COMPANY'S BELIEFS, DESIGNS, ANTICIPATION, AIMS, GOALS, EXPECTATIONS AND POTENTIAL RESULTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. IN ADDITION, THE WORDS "WILL," "MAY," "BELIEVE," "ANTICIPATE," "INTEND," "ESTIMATE," "EXPECT," "PROJECT," "PLAN," "SHOULD," "COULD," AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS, AND THEIR VARIATIONS AND NEGATIVES, AS THEY RELATE TO THE COMPANY OR THE FUTURE PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY, ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. SUCH FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES, ASSUMPTIONS AND OTHER IMPORTANT FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY'S ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM ANY FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. THIS MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY SPEAKS ONLY AS OF THE DATE HEREOF AND THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO UPDATE THIS COMMENTARY IN THE FUTURE.

