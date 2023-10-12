Franchise Times Names Capriotti's Sandwich Shop One of America's Top Franchises

Award-Winning Fast-Casual Sandwich Franchise Climbs 25 Spots to No. 303 on Franchise Times Top 400 List

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), the award-winning fast-casual sandwich franchise, was recognized as one of the top 400 franchises in the Franchise Times Top 400 list, the most comprehensive ranking of the largest franchise systems in the United States. Since last year, Capriotti's climbed 25 spots to come in at No. 303 on this year's list.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an annual ranking of the largest franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year's performance. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.

"We're honored to be recognized among the elite brands featured on the Franchise Times Top 400 list," said David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer for Capriotti's and Wing Zone. "This achievement not only speaks volumes about our unwavering dedication to excellence, our dynamic franchisee community, and the enduring appeal of our high-quality menu items, but also reaffirms our passion for sharing the Capriotti's experience with communities across the globe."

In addition to the Franchise Times Top 400 ranking, Capriotti's continues to be awarded some of the most prestigious accolades in both the franchising and QSR spaces year after year. In 2023, Capriotti's was named one of the top 10 most successful brands on Fast Casual's 2023 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list as well as one of America's fastest growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list.

Having expanded to 168 locations across the country with an additional 190 units in the development pipeline and 28 locations added this year, Capriotti's has maintained strong sales and continues to attract investors in both national and international markets. Capriotti's AUV remains impressive with the top performing locations coming in at $1.8M.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Capriotti's is backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last four years (2020-23). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

