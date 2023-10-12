On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina Partners with SOCi to Elevate Digital Visibility and Customer Engagement

The restaurant brand is embracing the CoMarketing Cloud platform's AI-powered solutions to dominate local markets and deliver outstanding customer experiences

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the leading CoMarketing Cloud Platform for multi-location enterprises, today announced it is the new Platform of Record for On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina , the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. By leveraging SOCi's all-in-one platform, On The Border is expanding its local marketing efforts, ultimately creating a better online experience for its guests and increasing its digital visibility.

SOCi, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Local visibility is the most significant overlooked opportunity for brick-and-mortar enterprises, as it can incrementally boost organic search rankings, attract and retain loyal customers, and increase traffic and sales of local businesses. In order to optimize its local visibility, On The Border was in need of a robust digital marketing platform to manage its online reviews, business listings, and local social media channels for more than 100 restaurant locations in the United States.

"In order to meet our goals, we needed a holistic platform where we could easily engage with our guests locally in a cost-efficient and effective way while improving review response time and ensuring their online experience aligns with their dining experience," said Alex Stucky, Sr. CRM and Digital Marketing Manager at On The Border. "In addition to its best-in-class customer service team, which has made them feel like a true partner for us, SOCi has all the capabilities we were looking for and continues to innovate with new offerings like SOCi Genius."

Utilizing in tandem with SOCi's industry-leading social media and listings management capabilities, On The Border has taken advantage of SOCi Genius Reviews , which is trained to automatically aggregate and respond to reviews in an authentic and on-brand voice. By harnessing the power of generative AI, SOCi Genius has helped make responding to reviews more operationally efficient for the restaurant brand as it looks to increase its online reputation among consumers, effectively increasing local brand visibility as well.

"Managing the countless marketing tasks required for a multi-location enterprise is challenging, but failing to do so can cost your brand significantly," said David Marler, Chief Customer Officer at SOCi. "We are thrilled to help guide the On The Border team in their AI transformation journey when it comes to their local marketing efforts and proud to provide them a platform that manages hundreds of digital channels with ease."

To learn more about how SOCi is helping restaurant brands like On The Border drive industry-leading results through its AI-powered platform, visit www.meetsoci.com/genius .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud Platform for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

About On the Border

Founded in 1982, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With 134 restaurants in the U.S. and internationally, there's always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

