CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 - Tate & Lyle , a world leader in ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming SupplySide West (SSW) Conference in Las Vegas, set to take place October 25–26, 2023. As a key player in the specialty food ingredients sector, Tate & Lyle is gearing up to unveil an array of exciting developments, reinforcing its commitment to healthier eating, scientific expertise, and sustainability.

Tate & Lyle to Showcase Scientific Expertise and Nutritional Innovations at SupplySide West Conference (CNW Group/Tate & Lyle North America) (PRNewswire)

"As we step into the future of food and beverage innovation, Tate & Lyle remains committed to delivering delicious and nutritious solutions that cater to consumers' evolving tastes and preferences," says Jessica Wilford, VP, Head of Category Planning and Development, Tate & Lyle North America. "We invite everyone to join us at the SSW Conference to discover how we're transforming lives through the science of food to support healthier living."

Tate & Lyle's presence at the SSW Conference is a testament to the company's dedication to providing innovative ingredient solutions. Key highlights include:

Nutritional Gummies:

Tate & Lyle will be showcasing their proprietary solution for nutritional gummies with a focus on delivering delicious taste and texture with minimal sugar, added fiber, and vegan-friendly ingredients.

New Product Development:

Prototypes featuring TASTEVA® SOL Stevia , EUOLIGO® FOS , and ARTESA Chickpea Flour will be on display, catering to formulators seeking innovative solutions.

Exciting Prototypes:

Attendees can experience prototypes like the Caramel Mocha Soft Baked Energy Bar (caffeine-infused), Lavender Lemonade Functional Beverage (excellent source of ﬁber and features TASTEVA® SOL Stevia), and Prebiotic Raspberry Cherry Yogurt Drink.

Commitment to Sustainability:

Tate & Lyle has set ambitions to become a recognized sustainability leader among food and beverage solutions providers. They've recently reached two important milestones in their journey: Announcing their first site powered entirely by renewable energy and earning Prime ESG Corporate rating from Institutional Shareholder Services, putting the company in the top decile of the Food Products sector.

Donation Program:

Tate & Lyle will partner with Chefs for Kids for a donation program supporting nutrition education in Clark County School District's Title 1 schools. They aim to reach more than 225,000 students through face-to-face interactions and educational programs.

Tate & Lyle invites industry professionals and media outlets to visit booth #3245 during the SSW Conference to witness firsthand its dedication to taste, health, and sustainability. Take advantage of this opportunity to engage with Tate & Lyle's experts and explore the future of nutrition and innovation.

About Tate & Lyle: Supported by a 160-year history of ingredient innovation, Tate & Lyle partners with customers to provide consumers with healthier and tastier choices when they eat and drink. We are proud that millions of people worldwide consume products containing our ingredients every day.

Through our expertise in sweetening, fortiﬁcation, and texture, we develop ingredient solutions to reduce sugar, calories, and fat, add ﬁber and protein, and provide texture and stability in categories including beverages, dairy, bakery, snacks, soups, sauces, and dressings.

We have over 3,500 employees in nearly 60 locations across 39 countries. Science, Solutions, and Society is our brand promise and how we will achieve our purpose of Transforming Lives Through the Science of Food. By living our purpose, we believe we can successfully grow our business and have a positive impact on society. We live our purpose in three ways: by supporting healthy living, building thriving communities, and caring for our planet.

Tate & Lyle is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TATE.L. American Depositary Receipts trade under TATYY. In the year to 31 March 2023, Tate & Lyle's revenue from continuing operations totalled £1.75 billion.

For more information, please visit https://www.tateandlyle.com or follow Tate & Lyle on Twitter , Linkedin , Facebook and YouTube .

