DR. CHRISTINA RAHM AUTHORS 'BE YOUR OWN INSPIRATION' AS PART OF HER CURE THE CAUSES BOOK SERIES

DR. CHRISTINA RAHM AUTHORS 'BE YOUR OWN INSPIRATION' AS PART OF HER CURE THE CAUSES BOOK SERIES

"Her third book, Dr. Rahm authors book on finding your own inspiration through

self-awareness, self-confidence, self-care, and self-change."

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Her third book to date, Dr. Christina Rahm, has written 'Be Your Own Inspiration,' as part of her Cure the Causes book series. A multi-talented, scientist, patent innovator, scientific formulator, humanitarian, mother of four, and author was recently featured in FORBES Magazine for her initial print work, Cure the Causes, after suffering debilitating illnesses of both Lyme disease and cancer. Her second publication, 'Cure The Causes Cookbook' was also written with clinical teachings in mind; the successful Cookbook educates on the disciplines of cooking with ingredients to help combat inflammation and disease, plus a myriad of recipes to support chronic health ailments.

ABOUT DR. CHRISTINA RAHM: Dr. Rahm is a sought-after scientific leader, patent innovator, spokesperson, and formulator for health and nutrient wellness. She travels the world presenting, lecturing, and educating both the private and public sectors about the bold new world of nutraceuticals, wellness strategies, and environmental solutions. WEBSITE: www.drchristinarahm.com (PRNewswire)

Her vision for 'Be Your Own Inspiration,' was to provide tools to identify an individual's passion, to live a life which aligns with their values. Her parents, teachers, and as she says "heroes," helped her attain philosophical values, which evolved into her own inspiration to become a scientist, humanitarian, and patent innovator. In this book, Rahm draws from her own experiences, combined with her extensive knowledge on health topics, to provide readers with tools to take charge of their own well-being.

As Rahm states, "Life is a beautiful puzzle. We are each imperfect pieces to this puzzle. Inspiration comes to all of us in diverse ways; for me, it is the books I read, the people I meet, and the lessons I learn through challenges, victories, and failures."

The book focuses on human beings having a complex relationship with change. While unavoidable and fundamental for development, change can become uncomfortable. "Change can create conflict; change can create grieving, 'Be Your Own Inspiration,' gives readers the tools to begin the ever-evolving process to become their own inspiration.," added Rahm.

When asked what her primary message is, "always observe yourself and find the underlying cause of what needs to be changed; practice consistency; set logical goals; search in the mirror; surround yourself with people who will be honest with you; and finally, face challenges head on."

Dr, Rahm's message is based on her scientific teachings which comes down to the importance of emotional, mental, and physical improvement to maintain better health.

Being an author is just one aspect of Dr. Rahm's expansive field of work. She is president/CEO of DRC Ventures, she runs the Rahm Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic initiative, which supports education, mental health, literacy, and training for underprivileged women. She is the co-chair for the State of Tennessee, United Nations Women for Peace, while performing extensive work as an Ambassador for the US for the European Women's Association.

Dr. Rahm has earned a multifaceted education from Cornell and Harvard Universities in Nanotechnology, Pharmaceutical Management, and Nutrition; Doctorates in Education, Philosophy, Pharmaceuticals and Humanitarian Psychology/Social Work, along with a Master of Science. Rahm has published a myriad of medical publications while also having been a principal investigator with the Institutional Review Board (IRB), the group formally designated to review and monitor medical research involving human subjects. Rahm has lectured at Johns Hopkins, Harvard, Cleveland Clinic, Wake Forest, and Mayo Clinic, while working in multiple countries with various governments, universities, and corporations.

Additional achievements include creating scientific formulations for The ROOT Brands, an international nutraceutical and lifestyle company. She launched a podcast series titled, 'Under the Red Chandelier,' which is championed as a global, scientific runway, fashion, and art series with guests from all over the world. Under the DRC Ventures umbrella, Rahm Roast, Ella Pure Skin Care, and Merci Dupre Clothiers were recently rolled out. To purchase, "Be Your Own Inspiration," go to AMAZON, or https://therootbrands.com/product/be-your-own-inspiration/books

ABOUT DR. CHRISTINA RAHM: Dr. Rahm is a sought-after scientific leader, patent innovator, spokesperson, and formulator for health and nutrient wellness. She travels the world presenting, lecturing, and educating both the private and public sectors about the bold new world of nutraceuticals, wellness strategies, and environmental solutions.

WEBSITE: www.drchristinarahm.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES:

Instagram: https://instagram.com/drchristinarahm?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrChristinaRahm

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-christina-rahm-cook

Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/drchristinarahm/status/1574746257586896901

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DRC Ventures