Media Alert: Socure's CEO Johnny Ayers to Speak at Money20/20 with "Trafficked" Host Mariana Van Zeller on Unmasking the Multi-Billion Dollar Scam Industry

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure , the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, has announced that CEO Johnny Ayers will join Mariana Van Zeller, host of National Geographic's Trafficked, for a talk at Money20/20. The two will dive into the real-world inner workings of scams while offering guidance for the financial industry on how to identify and root out bad actors.

Session Title: Trafficked: Unmasking the Multi-Billion Dollar Scam Industry with Mariana Van Zeller and Johnny Ayers

Date: Monday, October 23

Time: 3:25pmPT

Location: The Exchange Stage (main stage)

From romance swindles to crypto heists, scams are increasingly sophisticated, organized, and more difficult to solve as they often lie just beyond typical financial system controls. But banks and fintechs may be about to feel mounting pain. Last year, Americans lost more than $10 billion to online scams. Now the CFPB is looking to crack down on P2P fraud, often linked to these scams, by shifting liability to receiving banks.

Johnny and Mariana will cover the following topics In this session:

How do the various scams work?

What is driving the increase in attacks?

Can we unearth these patterns in the fraud and identity data that flows through the digital economy?

Money20/20 was founded in 2012 by payments and fintech veterans from Google, TSYS, and Citi. Since then, the event has solidified its position as the leading global stage where stories unfold and the future is shaped. It's where the payments, banking, fintech, and financial services communities unite to create new and disruptive ways to move, manage, spend, and borrow money.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from physical government-issued documents as well as email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, date of birth, SSN, and the broader internet to verify identities in real-time. The company has more than 1,800 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, 13 of the top 15 card issuers, the top three MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, the top online gaming operator, the top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and over 400 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, the State of California, and Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund. Socure customers have become investors in the company, including Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures, and MVB Bank. Additional investors include Accel, T. Rowe Price, Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson, Flint Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and others.

