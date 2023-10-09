League brings generative AI to digital member and patient experience with Google Cloud

AI technology to enable deeper and more precise personalization as well as reduced administrative burden.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - League, the nation's leading healthcare consumer experience platform, today announced it will leverage Google Cloud's generative AI technology to enable deeper and more precise consumer experience personalization at scale. For League customers, these capabilities will enable digital care pathway optimization and reduced administrative burden.

This innovation with Google Cloud is part of the existing strategic partnership announced in 2022. Rooted in a belief that healthcare consumer engagement is directly correlated to ease of use, convenience and personalization, League will first focus on optimizing member and patient journey orchestration. Practical applications include: hyper-personalization of next best actions, enhanced conversational search to increase digital self-service, and automated content development to accelerate digital care plans. Longer term, League is also exploring the use of Google Cloud's Med-PaLM 2 medically-tuned large language model (LLM).

"We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Google Cloud, the market leader in healthcare generative AI technology," said Dan Galperin, co-founder and CTO of League. "The League platform empowers our customers with the flexibility to quickly and easily harness the power of new and emerging technologies, including generative AI. It is the best of today, built for tomorrow."

The news follows League's recent recognition in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2023 and as well as Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Providers, 2023.

"Healthcare and technology companies are coming together to deliver a whole new level of experiences and value to consumers," said Amy Waldron, global director, Healthcare and Life Sciences Strategy & Solutions for Google Cloud. "League will give healthcare providers and payers the opportunity to quickly realize the benefits of generative AI, eliminating some of the traditional barriers they've faced in onboarding the latest technologies."

League's approach to healthcare consumer experience design empowers payers and providers to deliver highly engaging and personalized digital health experiences. Industry leaders like Highmark Health, Manulife and Shoppers Drug Mart build on League to orchestrate and personalize at the individual level—streamlining engagement from care discovery and scheduling, to payments, digital care pathways, and renewals.

Google Cloud's approach to data governance and privacy policies are designed for its customers to retain control over their data. In healthcare settings, access and use of patient data is protected through the implementation of Google Cloud's reliable infrastructure and secure data storage that support HIPAA compliance, along with each customer's security, privacy controls, and processes. Google's responsible approach to generative AI also means customers have access to monitor and review model outputs and leverage safety guardrails and model documentation to enable responsible use in a customer's use case and context.

"Highmark Health's goal to reinvent health requires continuous innovation and we view generative AI as an accelerant to our transformation," commented Richard Clarke, Chief Analytics Officer of Highmark Health. "We're committed to testing and learning as we work with League and other partners to co-create best practices, and design the future for AI within our company as we know that in health care, this technology has the potential to change the entire industry."

Gartner, Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2023, 10 July 2023, Mandi Bishop, et. al.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, 2023, 17 July 2023, Andrew Meyer, Roger Benn

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About League

Founded in 2014, League is a platform technology company powering next-generation healthcare consumer experiences. Payers, providers, consumer health partners and employers build on League's healthcare CX platform to deliver high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences consumers love. Millions of people use solutions powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care. League raised a $95 million funding round led by TDM Growth Partners, backer of breakthrough platforms Square, Twilio and Slack, bringing the total funding to $220 million.

View original content:

SOURCE League Inc.