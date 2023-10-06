For Gabó the desert became even more mystical

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mystic Rocks, New Wind (feat. Mykel) by Electronic/Alternative artist Gabó is a new single from his upcoming album Dawn (late winter 2024), released on Eclectic Muse. The song and album are reminiscent of a long stay in the California desert, capturing some of its mystical aura. Guest artist Cathi Marro on flutes infuses a mysterious character, while Mykel's powerful vocal performance elevates the recording to new heights.

About Gabó

Having lived in Europe and in the Americas, Gabó's influences span from Electronic sub-genres such as Chill and Ambient, to Ethnic music of the Americas. Although many of his productions are perceived as "Alternative," his music has been showcased in a myriad of contexts, such as live events, the New World Symphony (Miami Beach), live soundtracks for classic movies, Sundance-backed documentary films, and several TV networks, among others.

Gabó's approach to composing and producing oscillates between intuition and careful craftsmanship. This is in part the result of an experimentation period with synthesizers after having studied the keyboard for years, and then his degrees in music technology (Boston) and film scoring (Paris). On his first full album, the chill and almost-all-instrumental "Somewhere Between the Beach and the Sea" (2008), one can perhaps feel a more naïve approach.

In contrast, the majority of compositions on the upcoming album have lyrics and guest vocalists, which has made Gabó "reach to new dimensions in my music." Gabó also says he "can't wait to finish it and play it live!" because "making an album is a great leap of faith and love" (half of the album was done during the dark lockdown days).

About the guest artists

Mykel is a vocalist and singer-songwriter featuring anthemic and power ballads. She has performed at iconic venues including Staples Center and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Cathi Marro is a professional freelance musician, educator and artist in Miami, Florida. She specializes in flute and low flutes, playing in several ensembles ranging from classical orchestras to rock bands.

Mystic Rocks, New Wind was written, arranged, produced, mixed, and mastered by Gabó.

Music and recording copyright owned by Eclectic Muse, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

