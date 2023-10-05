MARGARITAVILLE BEACH RESORT AMBERGRIS CAYE, BELIZE HOSTS GRAND OPENING CEREMONY

SAN PEDRO, Belize, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye, Belize hosted its grand opening ceremony with the Prime Minister of Belize, The Honorable John Briceño, government officials, key executives, the Belize Tourism Board, and destination partners in attendance. With crystal-clear Caribbean waters as a breathtaking backdrop, the day was filled with live music, keynote speeches, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony while guests experienced all the untapped destination has to offer.

"We were honored to welcome these esteemed guests to Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye, Belize to officially celebrate the property's grand opening," said Kenya Guzman, General Manager. "We're incredibly thankful to our partners who have worked with us to open this stunning adventure hideaway."

Guests first arrived at the property by a scenic boat transfer to the resort's new private dock. The resort welcomed visitors with a signature cocktail before retreating to their expansive suites. Shareholders, executives, media, and influencers alike basked in the breathtaking evening Caribbean views while enjoying live entertainment and fresh island fare at Riddles in the Sand, the destination's main restaurant featuring dining on the deck or in the sand.

Following an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the property the next morning, guests delighted in a toes-in-the-sand, beachside grand opening ceremony filled with partner remarks and a celebratory toast. Impactful words were shared by the Honorable John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize; Michael H. M. Bowen, President and CEO of Bowen & Bowen Ltd. and Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye Developer; Honoree Nicole Solano, CEO of Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations; Esteban Velasquez, CEO of Karisma Hotels & Resorts; and Dan Leonard, President of Margaritaville.

After enjoying breakfast the next day, the adventure continued at Hol Chan Marine Reserve, where guests snorkeled through protected coral reefs with turtles, barracudas, spotted eagle rays, and more. Visitors then had the opportunity to feed and swim with the nurse sharks at Shark-Ray Alley. The day ended with restful afternoons in private cabanas, dinner at Sunbaked BBQ, and seaside bonfires.

Nestled in Ambergris Caye and surrounded by a 185-mile-long barrier reef, the second largest living reef in the world, Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye offers guests a world of exploration and adventure that includes everything from ziplining and exploring jungles on ATVs to snorkeling and fishing. Visitors can stay at this off-the-beaten-path property while supporting sustainability efforts like rainwater harvesting, sand walking paths, renewable cutlery, and refillable toiletries. After a day of thrilling activity, guests can return to one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites that boast an oversized terrace, retreat to a spa bungalow, dip in the refreshing lagoon-shaped pools, or gather around the fire with friends.

About Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye, Belize

Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye, Belize, opened in 2023, delivering award-winning attention to detail, laidback vibes, and personalized service. Situated just north of the coastal town of San Pedro and steps away from a stunning beach that's home to the second largest coral reef in the world, the secluded boutique resort features 55 suites, one restaurant, two bars, a BBQ and picnic area, two pools, St. Somewhere Spa, and ample opportunity for adventure. For more information on Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye, Belize, visit the website and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

