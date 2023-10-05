Healthyr Launches At-Home Test Kits In Collaboration With Walmart, Both Online and In-Store, To Empower Individuals To Be Proactive About Their Health

The kits will be the first at-home, dried blood spot tests available at Walmart's physical locations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthyr, a leading provider of digital health and wellness solutions, is continuing to take action toward reinventing patient care with the launch of their six at-home tests now available at Walmart. This launch makes Healthyr the first provider of at-home dried blood spot tests in physical Walmart stores.

The six at-home tests include Healthyr's General Health Test, Cholesterol Test, HbA1c + Glucose Test, Thyroid Test, Cholesterol and Blood Sugar Test, and STI Test. These tests are available for purchase on the Walmart website, with the HbA1C + Glucose and Cholesterol and Blood Sugar tests available in 1,200+ Walmart stores across the country beginning on October 7th, 2023.

"Healthyr is giving people the chance to take control of their health with the use of these simple and effective at-home tests. We are elated to offer our tests through Walmart, to further our belief that healthcare should be convenient, reliable, and accessible for all," said Stacey Finster, CEO of Healthyr.

These quick and easy tests will require either a blood or urine sample and each kit comes equipped with everything needed to send out the test once completed. You will be able to register your test online with Healthyr using a unique ID number received upon purchase, collect your sample, mail your results, and find your confidential, HIPAA-compliant lab results online as quickly as three days later.

For more information about Healthyr's partnership with Walmart, please visit https://behealthyr.com/.

About Healthyr

Healthyr provides the connection between traditional and non-traditional healthcare by providing holistic, affordable, accessible, and customizable care based on each individual's needs while driving cost savings and positive health outcomes. Healthyr empowers individuals to take charge of their health through early identification, valuable health insights, and actionable health interventions, all delivered through a single omni-channel platform.

