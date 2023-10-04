White Castle draws inspiration from Asian flavors to create fresh new recipes using Sliders from the grocery store or the Castle

The recipes found on White Castle's website are released just as America celebrates National Noodle Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the innovative and iconic fast-food restaurant and CPG brand, is tantalizing America's tastebuds with a trio of new fusion recipes, featuring popular Asian-inspired flavors. The Maruchan Ramen Sliders, the Pork Belly Chicken Sliders and the Bahn-Mi Sliders bring together flavors in wholly new ways, perfect for adventurous Cravers seeking out new flavor experiences.

White Castle's culinary team created three new recipes, Maruchan Ramen Sliders, Pork Belly Chicken Sliders and Bahn-Mi Sliders. (PRNewswire)

The new recipes on White Castle's website are being released as the nation celebrates National Noodle Day on Oct. 6. Noodles are a staple in diets in many cultures across the globe, which makes it the perfect pairing with White Castle's world-renowned Sliders.

"White Castle is in the business of creating memorable moments around delicious food, and these Asian-inspired recipes accomplish just that," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "The ingredients are simple and accessible but will produce results that will have your family asking them to be added to the snack and meal rotation."

Here are White Castle's three newest recipes:

Maruchan Ramen Sliders: This recipe, which uses Classic Cheese Sliders as a base, features Beef Flavor Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup. Sliced green onions, hard-boiled eggs and Sriracha, if desired, join the party to make an unforgettable sandwich.

Pork Belly Chicken Sliders: "If all good things come to those who wait" was edible, it would be this. The Chicken Sliders are the foundation. The pork belly and the pickled red onions take a little preparation, but the juice is worth the squeeze with this recipe.

Bahn-Mi Sliders: The Jalapeño Cheese Sliders take the headlines. But the supporting cast, including carrots, daikon radish, cucumber and Sriracha mayo, is just as important. Once you pickle the veggies, the robust flavors will provide an award-winning performance.

"We know that Cravers appreciate new and bold flavors and we wanted to create a Slider with a combination of ingredients that had never been developed before," said Richardson. "Our culinary team had a great time making these unique and delicious Asian fusion recipes a reality and we all are excited for Cravers to dive in."

The variety of Sliders used in these recipes can be purchased at a local Castle, or as always, available in the frozen food aisle at retailers nationwide. White Castle first delivered its iconic Sliders to Cravers via retail stores when it launched its retail division in 1987, the first fast-food chain to do so. Offerings that began with frozen Original Sliders have since expanded to include Classic Cheese Sliders, Chicken Breast Sliders, Chicken & Cheese Sliders and Jalapeño Cheese Sliders.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

About Maruchan

Maruchan Inc. was established in 1953 by Japanese visionary, Kazuo Mori, who sought to create a convenient, high quality and affordable noodle product for all the people of the world. In 1977, after gaining popularity in Japan, Maruchan started manufacturing ramen and smiles from Irvine, Calif. Today, Maruchan is a half a billion dollar brand in the U.S. with manufacturing facilities across the country, bringing consumers all the classic Maruchan favorites as well as exciting new products and flavors each year. Maruchan aims to promote mouth-watering goodness that will get people to drop what they're doing, sit down with each other and share their best ramen dishes. With great consistency, comes greater quality.

In the U.S., Maruchan Inc. develops and markets a variety of products, including Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup™, Maruchan Ramen Bowls™, Maruchan Yakisoba™, Maruchan Instant Lunch™, and Maruchan GOLD™.

