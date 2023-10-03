Wealthcare Capital Management Welcomes Steve DeAngelis to its Board of Directors

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthcare Capital Management ("Wealthcare"), a NewSpring Holdings platform company, welcomes Steve DeAngelis to its esteemed board of directors. Mr. DeAngelis brings extensive experience and deep domain expertise to Wealthcare and will play a strategic role in the firm's continued development. Steve's extensive background as a sales leader and C-Suite executive for tech-enabled firms makes him an ideal fit to help Wealthcare continue to develop new tech and investment offering.

Steve DeAngelis is a seasoned financial executive with over 30 years of experience in the wealth management industry. He has a proven track record of success, having held key leadership positions at several prominent financial institutions, including Chief Revenue Officer at Orion Advisor Solutions, Executive Vice President and Head of Distribution at FS Investments, and as Managing Director, Head of U. S. Advisor Solutions Group at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Mr. DeAngelis currently serves as Executive in Residence faculty member at The Villanova School of Business.

"We are thrilled to have Steve DeAngelis join our board," said Matt Regan, CEO and President of Wealthcare. "His extensive industry knowledge and strategic insights will play a pivotal role in continuing Wealthcare's success and further strengthen our ability to provide a tech-forward product and elevated service offering, enabling our advisors to meet their clients' needs."

Mr. DeAngelis expressed his enthusiasm about joining Wealthcare, stating, "I am honored to be a part of such a forward-thinking and advisor-focused organization. Wealthcare's dedication to delivering robust, yet highly flexible solutions to advisors aligns perfectly with my beliefs in helping advisors build practices that provide a tailored, client-centered experience. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the company and helping our advisors and their clients achieve their financial goals."

Steve DeAngelis joins an accomplished group of board members, each of whom brings a distinctive perspective and an unwavering commitment to excellence. His appointment reflects Wealthcare's ongoing efforts to enhance its leadership team and ensure it continues to execute on our current growth plans which include attracting new affiliate advisors as well as successfully completing additional M&A activities.

About Wealthcare

Wealthcare architected its original goals-based planning and investing methodology more than 20 years ago and holds 12 patents on its established goals management process. Powered by its patented Comfort Zone®, Wealthcare's approach features innovative, personalized experiences and step-by-step tools that create deeper relationships between advisors and investors. Wealthcare empowers firms and advisors to go independent and grow their advisory businesses by providing GDX360® – Wealthcare's proven fiduciary process that seamlessly integrates planning, investing, and trading – and a full-suite of practice-management services. Wealthcare comprises two RIAs, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC, and Wealthcare Capital Management LLC. Learn more at www.wealthcaregdx.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings is NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The firm manages over $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

