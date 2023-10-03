RNR Tire Express to Honor Breast Cancer Survivors in 8th Annual Awareness Campaign

Leading Tire & Wheel Retailer Anticipates Record-Breaking Donations for Yearly Initiative

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation's leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels, has officially launched their 8th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign. With the help of RNR franchisees around the country, their team will be donating a portion of all tire sales during the month of October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – to foundations advancing the cause of breast cancer research and the search for a cure.

Official logo of RNR Tire Express (PRNewswire)

Family and friends of breast cancer survivors or fighters are able to nominate deserving individuals for a chance to win a THINK PINK package, including $1,000 cash, a set of new tires, and a VIP spa day package, courtesy of RNR Tire Express.

The campaign is one of the longest-standing giveback initiatives in the brand's 23-year history. With 191 RNR locations currently in operation– up 21 locations since this same time in 2022 – the community impact of the campaign is expected to be further-reaching than ever before, with more applicants anticipated this year.

Meant to serve as an opportunity to recognize the resilience and fortitude shown by those men and women who have now or in the past struggled with a breast cancer diagnosis, the campaign affords them and loved ones an opportunity to share their journey toward recovery not only with the RNR team, but with the entire country.

"Creating lasting relationships at the grassroots level has always been at the core of how things are done here at RNR. Our annual Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign being one of the most significant examples," said Larry Sutton, founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. "After all these years hosting the initiative alongside a growing field of franchisees, it's become an incredible contributor to our brand's ability to give back what's now reached over a million dollars to communities nationwide on a yearly basis."

For more information on the RNR Tire Express KNOCK OUT Breast Cancer Campaign, visit http://www.rnrtires.com/pink.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 191 locations in 29 states. The brand ranked No. 237 in Franchise Times' Top 500 list for 2022, and was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR ranked No. 170 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2023 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

Media Contact: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, cgossel@fishmanpr.com or (937) 545-9812

