InComm Healthcare and Instacart to Enable Health Plans to Offer Delivery of Groceries and Over-the-Counter Essentials as a Benefit

Beginning January 2024, participating health plans can offer online grocery and delivery services via Instacart to members as a supplemental benefit, improving access to essential nutrition nationwide

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments , a leading payments technology company, today announced its InComm Healthcare business unit is partnering with Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, to support healthcare benefit acceptance on the Instacart Marketplace. The new program allows health plans to offer grocery and over-the-counter items for delivery via Instacart to their members as a supplemental benefit.

InComm logo. (PRNewsFoto/InComm) (PRNewswire)

Beginning January 1, 2024, members of participating Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and other eligible programs can use plan-sponsored funds distributed via InComm Healthcare's Dual Network Benefit Card™ to purchase groceries, pantry staples, wellness essentials, and over-the-counter medications for delivery via Instacart. Instacart today partners with more than 1,400 retail banners and 80,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada, reaching more than 95% of U.S. households, including 93% of U.S. food desert residents.

"Nutrition has a major impact on health outcomes, so it's critical for health plans to ensure their members have the means to purchase food and sustain healthy diets," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm Payments. "Working with Instacart will help make groceries more accessible for our health plan partners and their members."

InComm Healthcare benefit acceptance on Instacart is supported through Instacart Health. Launched in 2022, Instacart Health leverages Instacart's platform, products and partnerships to expand access to fresh and nutritious food, inspire healthy habits and scale food as medicine programs. The integration is the latest step in Instacart's continued efforts to expand access to nutritious foods. Instacart recently expanded online SNAP acceptance to all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Today, the company offers SNAP online from more than 120 retail banners across over 10,000 stores1, reaching nearly 95% of U.S. households enrolled in SNAP.2

"We believe that greater access to essentials like nutritious food and over-the-counter goods can ultimately lead to better health outcomes, and we're committed to partnering with companies like InComm Payments to help more people use their health benefits to get what they need delivered from the retailers they know and love," said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President and General Manager, Instacart Health. "By accepting a variety of payment types on Instacart – from SNAP to health plan benefits – we're taking another step towards ensuring every person has access to the essentials they need to thrive."

InComm Healthcare's Dual Network Benefit Card™ gives Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and other eligible programs the ability to easily add more than one supplemental benefit, reward or healthy foods program to a single member card. Cardholders can use these benefit funds to purchase products that are configured to the health plan's program requirements, which may include OTC medicines, wellness items, groceries and more. The cards are loaded with more than $2 billion in supplemental benefit funds annually and are accepted at more than 68,000 retail locations in the OTC Network®. Through the new integration, members will also be able to use their cards to shop online from Instacart's more than 80,000 partner retail banner stores.

For more information about InComm Payments and its Healthcare solutions, visit www.incomm.com/products/healthcare-solutions/ .

To learn more about Instacart Health, visit www.instacart.com/company/health .

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com .

About InComm Healthcare

InComm Healthcare is the leader in innovative payment platforms and restricted-spend capabilities, serving more than 320 healthcare plans and reaching 8.5 million cardholders. Our proprietary OTC Network currently consists of 68,000+ retailer locations. Our online and mail order options give your members the convenience they expect. Our InComm Healthcare Dual Network Benefit Card ™ is revolutionizing supplemental benefits by allowing the flexibility to combine multiple benefits all on one card including OTC products, healthy foods, produce/meal delivery, dental/vision/hearing, and more. Learn more at www.incomm.com/products/healthcare-solutions/ .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

1 Instacart estimate for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Based on the number of retail banners, physical store locations associated with the retailer banners where EBT SNAP payments are accepted on Instacart participants in areas serviced by EBT SNAP-enabled retailers.

2 Based on the number of people in the U.S. enrolled in SNAP (USDA) in 2022. Instacart estimate (as of July 2023) based on the number of EBT SNAP households in areas serviced by EBT SNAP-enabled retailers on Instacart.

