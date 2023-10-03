Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Light Pollution Minimizing Luminaires Will Grow to More Than $627 Million by 2032

Market drivers include municipal ordinances, national legislation, local lighting master plans, and lighting design standards



The proliferation of outdoor LED lighting is contributing to rapid increases in light pollution around the world, but luminaires can be designed to minimize the light pollution arising from outdoor illumination. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the global market for light pollution minimizing luminaires installed for city parks and public areas, commercial and industrial (C&I) sites, parking areas, residential exteriors, and roads is estimated to grow from $222.7 million in 2023 to $627.1 million in 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%.

"As research on the effects of nighttime light exposure on people and ecosystems advances, restrictions on outdoor lighting to limit pollution are becoming more widespread, and demand for light pollution minimizing luminaires is increasing," says Wendy Davis, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Luminaire certification programs enable policymakers and lighting specifiers to identify and use lighting products that do not generate excess light pollution."

Light pollution advocacy has its origins in astronomy, but growing evidence of the deleterious effects of nighttime light exposure on people and other animals has made this issue resonate well beyond the scientific community.

However, the market for light pollution minimizing luminaires is nascent, and numerous challenges must be overcome before widespread adoption of these luminaires can be expected. Awareness of the negative effects of light pollution is low, abundant outdoor lighting is often perceived positively by users, and the availability of light pollution minimizing luminaires is inadequate in some regions. Further, opportunities to retrofit existing outdoor lighting are limited in areas with high adoption of LEDs due to their long operating lives, according to the report.

The report, Light Pollution Minimizing Luminaires, analyzes the global market for light pollution minimizing luminaires for five outdoor lighting applications: city parks and public areas, commercial and industrial site lighting, parking, residential exterior, and roads. The report discusses market drivers and barriers and issues recommendations to industry stakeholders for increasing adoption of light pollution minimizing luminaires. Revenue analyses through 2032 are segmented by global region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) and construction type (new construction, retrofit). An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

