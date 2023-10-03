BLOCK RENOVATION RECOGNIZED IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2023 HOME RENOVATION AWARDS

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Block Renovation , a streamlined end-to-end renovation platform, announced today that it was recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Home Renovation Awards. Select winners can be found in the March/April 2024 issue of Good Housekeeping and the full list is available online at: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/renovation/a44870187/home-renovation-awards-2023/

Block Renovation (PRNewswire)

Block Renovation is the platform where contractors and homeowners connect and manage major renovation projects.

Home renovation is an aspirational journey, but it can also feel overwhelming, stressful, and unpredictable—but it doesn't have to be. Block is the platform where contractors and homeowners connect and manage major renovation projects. Block prepares homeowners and contractors with the right tools, data, and resources for a simplified renovation experience.

For more information or to connect with a Block-vetted contractor, please visit www.BlockRenovation.com

ABOUT BLOCK RENOVATION

Launched in 2018, Block is a streamlined end-to-end renovation experience that empowers homeowners and contractors to build better together. Block simplifies the chaos of construction by matching homeowners with vetted local contractors and offering a suite of resources to help manage renovations with confidence. Block offers guidance on fair pricing, provides safety and security with project protections, and has a range of optional add-ons for additional project support, including design and materials services. Plus, with Block's digital dashboard, homeowners can seamlessly communicate with their contractor and make simple, secure payments. Homeowners from coast-to-coast have trusted Block's platform to bring more than one thousand projects to life, including kitchens, baths, and other home renovations.

