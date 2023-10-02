FIT4MOM® PARTNERS WITH THE KEEP A BREAST FOUNDATION FOR NATIONAL "FIT 4 PREVENTION" WORKOUT CLASSES TO FUNDRAISE FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FIT4MOM® , the nation's premier prenatal and postnatal fitness franchise, is honored to partner with the Keep A Breast Foundation and host Fit 4 Prevention workout classes at FIT4MOM locations across the nation in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This dynamic collaboration is part of an annual fitness and wellness movement specifically aimed at educating women about breast cancer prevention and fundraising for the Keep A Breast Foundation, whose mission is to reduce breast cancer risk and its impact globally through art, education, prevention, and action.

"We're thrilled to align with FIT4MOM and their vibrant community. Together, we amplify our mutual commitment to educating women about breast cancer prevention through fitness and wellness," commented Shaney jo Darden, Founder of Keep A Breast.

Lisa Druxman, FIT4MOM CEO, added, "This partnership goes beyond fitness. It's a commitment to mothers and women everywhere. Together with Keep a Breast, we're raising awareness and motivating our communities to champion their health."

As part of their Mom's With A Mission philanthropic efforts, FIT4MOM locations nationwide invite members and newcomers to join their Fit 4 Prevention classes in October. These stroller-friendly workout classes will incorporate educational elements about breast cancer prevention as well as fun songs, bubbles, and engaging interactions for the kids to keep them happy while mom works out. By taking part, attendees are encouraged to make donations through FIT4MOM's Fit 4 Prevention fundraising website benefiting the Keep A Breast Foundation. The suggested donation is $5 or more, which not only supports this pivotal cause but also offers new participants a $0 enrollment fee for their local FIT4MOM village.

Since its inception in 2016, Keep A Breast's Fit 4 Prevention efforts have witnessed the spirited participation of over 2,000 fitness-centered businesses and organizations. Every dollar raised during these classes is channeled directly towards supporting the Keep A Breast app—a free tool that guides users through breast self-checks and, through their partnership with Carbon Health, offers telehealth connectivity when abnormalities are detected.

Together, FIT4MOM and Keep A Breast invite everyone to the Fit 4 Prevention classes and rally behind this cause, providing support, education, and action that can make a tangible difference in women's health. To join a Fit 4 Prevention workout class, find a FIT4MOM location near you at fit4mom.com/locations . To make a donation directly to FIT4MOM's fundraising efforts for the Keep A Breast Foundation, click here .

FIT4MOM® is a leading national women's fitness franchise designed by moms, for moms. Dedicated to the Strength In Motherhood®, FIT4MOM provides fitness, health, and wellness programs and support for moms from pregnancy through postpartum, and beyond. With 1,800 class locations, 1,700 instructors, and 230 franchise owners nationwide, FIT4MOM has built a village of fitness professionals that nurture the total wellness of mothers. With FIT4MOM, women discover their greatest inner and physical strength, connect with like-minded mamas, and find a sisterhood in motherhood. FIT4MOM fitness programs include Stroller Strides, FIT4BABY, Body Well, Stroller Barre, Strides 360, Body Boost, Run Club+, and Body Ignite.

The Keep A Breast Foundation ™ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce breast cancer risk and its impact globally through art, education, prevention, and action. Since it was founded in 2000, KAB has acknowledged the power and vision of our young population–proactively engaging in societal change and passionate about receiving and promoting education–to establish their identities and place in the world through meaningful action. We strive to empower youth to become their own health advocates and believe that art and creative expression are powerful healing tools. "i love boobies!" an inscription on our popular, Supreme Court-stirring merchandise, continues to spark conversation and prompt action globally, as does our work as a leading global youth-based breast cancer prevention organization, with global affiliates in Europe, based in France, and partners in Mexico, Zambia, Kenya, and The Democratic Republic of Congo. Constantly pushing the boundaries of the pink ribbon status quo, Keep A Breast has always encouraged young people to build a loving relationship with their physical health and be aware of changes. To learn more, visit keep-a-breast.org.

