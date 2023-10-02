CARBYNE NAMED CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS CHAMPION BY INDUSTRY ALLIANCE, FEDERAL AGENCY

Carbyne recognized for promoting safer, more secure internet

at start of Cybersecurity Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , the global leader in cloud-native emergency call management, has been recognized as a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion by the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) under the Department of Homeland Security.

The recognition comes for Carbyne's efforts to promote a safer, more secure, and more trusted internet.

"Cybersecurity and digital privacy of our employees and customers is important to Carbyne," said Paresh Patel, Carbyne's Vice President of Information Security. "Next generation 9-1-1 technology comes with incredible capabilities but also demands great responsibility. We are committed to ensuring 9-1-1 communications are secure for the people calling and safe for the centers using cloud-based tools to help those in need."

Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held each October, is designed to raise the public's awareness about the importance of cybersecurity across all sectors. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the special month.

Carbyne's APEX call management software system and its Universe over-the-top solution leverages cloud technology to relay rich data, including GPS, video, text, chat, and voice communication between callers and call centers.

"People who contact 9-1-1 for help expect their communications to be secure. It's paramount we prioritize cybersecurity to ensure the integrity of the 9-1-1 system," Patel said.

Carbyne's efforts are both internal and external. Cybersecurity and digital privacy are integral practices for its employees, and throughout the month, the company promotes safe behaviors for people to take control of their online lives.

"Together, we can make significant progress empowering individuals and organizations to stay safer online," Patel said.

About Carbyne

Carbyne, headquartered in New York, is a leading global provider of cloud-native emergency communications center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency communication centers and select enterprises to connect with callers and connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at carbyne.com

