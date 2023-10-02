ACRES TO DEMONSTRATE SIGNIFICANT PLAYER ENROLLMENT AND COST SAVINGS BENEFITS DRIVEN BY FOUNDATION™ HQ CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AT GLOBAL GAMING EXPO 2023

Foundation HQ's Ten Second Mobile Enrollment Process that Significantly Enhances New Player Acquisition will be Highlighted During Acres' G2E Product Previews

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acres Manufacturing Company ("Acres"), a leading casino loyalty and technology developer, will highlight the Company's Foundation HQ Casino Management System ("CMS") technology, which can massively scale new player acquisition through its ten-second enrollment process, as part of its product demonstrations at the 23rd annual Global Gaming Expo (G2E®), October 10-12, 2023 (Booth #4211). Acres' Foundation HQ is set for initial deployment in early 2024. The lightning-fast player enrollment process enabled by Foundation HQ is demonstrated HERE.

Foundation HQ's 10 second mobile enrollment process during a game session. (PRNewswire)

"At G2E this year, we're looking forward to demonstrating how our Foundation HQ CMS helps casinos massively scale new database acquisition at significantly lower cost by offering and incentivizing a ten second enrollment process to any uncarded player during the play session without the need for a physical player card," Said Noah Acres

Acres' Foundation casino management solution provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. Foundation delivers over 1,000x more data, giving operators dramatic new capabilities to analyze and influence player behavior. Through its standard APIs, any application approved by the casino can interface with Foundation to enable advanced data analytics, bonusing, cashless gaming and more.

Highlights of the unique capabilities of Foundation featured by Acres at G2E will include:

Foundation HQ: A CMS that Enables Casinos to Significantly Grow Profitability

On track for its initial deployment in early 2024, Foundation HQ is a revolutionary casino loyalty system upgrade that changes the game for operators by offering a modern, technologically advanced solution capable of personalizing gaming experiences to maximize player entertainment and loyalty. Foundation HQ's ten second enrollment process drives significant new player acquisition at much lower costs by rating uncarded play and issuing offers that allow players to enroll and card in at the slot machine, during the gaming session.

Another key feature of Foundation HQ on display is the use of targeted and gamified player loyalty experiences in lieu of free play offers to maximize profits. Based on a recent survey of casino operators, Acres estimates that inclusive of the time value of free play, the industry's net reinvestment in player loyalty totals more than $37 billion annually, and that if free play was eliminated without an impact to loyalty, profitability of slot operations would more than double. At G2E, Acres will demonstrate Double Jackpot Time, a [gamified player loyalty experience] that showcases how casinos can offer players exciting bonuses that, unlike free play, generate revenue and doesn't waste their time with low value offers.

TIBO (Ticket-In Bonus-Out): a Groundbreaking New Slot Ticketing Solution

The first modernization of ticketing technology for casinos in nearly 20 years, TIBO connects the slot machine's ticket printer to real-time data provided by Foundation to enable targeted bonuses of value to be printed at the game and played right back into the slot machine. TIBO takes TITO to the next level, performing core ticket issuance and redemption functions at slot machines, kiosks and cashier terminals while enhancing the player experience by delivering tangible, physical bonuses of value to the player.

Cashless Casino: Enabling Rapid, Seamless Integration of Cashless Technology

Awarded the Gold Medal for Best Interactive Product by the GGB Gaming & Technology Awards 2022, Cashless Casino allows casino operators to deploy the industry's best-of-breed cashless gaming and loyalty solution within 100 days of order. Deploying Cashless Casino is simple, as casinos only need to pick a payment processor and provide a mobile app. Players use the mobile app to virtually "card in" and start a rated play session as point balances accrue in real-time and they are incentivized to continue playing when a new tier status approaches. Foundation also allows the player's funds, as well as accrued points which can be converted to free play, to move between the app's wallet and the game.

Cashless Casino works on any slot machine or table game, including those connected to legacy CMS solutions. These solutions continue to account for play and loyalty data, while Foundation processes the entire machine event stream in real-time. Over time, casinos can migrate all CMS functionality to Foundation HQ without any disruptions.

About Acres

Acres is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation™, the first-of-its-kind casino management system. Foundation provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. Acres was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres and Foundation, visit acresmanufacturing.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acres Manufacturing