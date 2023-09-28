Workday and ADP Expand Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Global Payroll, Compliance, and HR for Joint Customers

Deeper Partnership Will Help Customers Navigate Increasing Payroll and HR Complexities in the Changing World of Work

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , and ADP (NASDAQ: ADP), a global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced an extended partnership to provide an enhanced frictionless global payroll, compliance, and HR experience for joint customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Workday) (PRNewswire)

Announced at Workday's annual customer conference, Workday Rising , the extended partnership builds on a decade-long relationship between the two companies and aims to enable a more streamlined experience for payroll administrators, and a better experience for joint customers overall.

The companies will partner to create more seamless interactions between Workday and ADP systems to enable deeper customer visibility into data across their HCM environment including compliance, tax, and payroll.

"We are laser focused on providing smart, easy, and powerful solutions that help our clients confidently achieve their goals, and enhanced integrations provide the personalization we know they desire," said Maria Black, President and CEO, ADP. "This deeper partnership with Workday builds on our longstanding relationship to provide a technology-first experience across our shared clients' entire HCM suite."

According to a recent ADP Potential of Payroll study, the issue of navigating disjointed HR and payroll systems is of increasing concern for companies, with 94% of global organizations agreeing that they would like to see integration across all of their systems, while survey respondents estimated they spent an average of 22 hours per week, per country, managing the data flow between these systems.

"This expanded partnership with ADP is an exciting next step in a journey spanning over ten years of jointly servicing one million employees and thousands of customers," said Carl Eschenbach, co-CEO, Workday. "By deepening the partnership between our two companies, we are better equipped to expand our global reach and serve our joint customers' ever-evolving needs."

The expanded partnership with ADP coincides with a series of announcements at Workday Rising highlighting increased customer value across Workday's expanding partner ecosystem.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2023 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com .

ADP, the ADP logo, Always Designing for People, and ADP Research Institute are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023, and other reports that we have and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release. Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Workday, Inc.