VANTAGE® TO FEATURE NEW PRODUCTS AT THE HERCULES ORION CONFERENCE

Vantage will present its complete range of surface treatment solutions for the military and defense market at the Hercules Orion Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, October 16 – 19, 2023. Company representatives from the Surface Treatment Technologies business will be available at Booth 70 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center.

Vantage, a leading manufacturer and global supplier of formulated cleaning products and surface treatments for the aerospace and defense market, will present key innovations at the Hercules Orion Conference (Booth 70) in Atlanta, Georgia on October 16 – 19, 2023.

Company representatives from its specialist Surface Treatment Technologies business will showcase several recently launched products including BTR-130 Belly Tape Remover. This ready-to-use, pH neutral solution is a thickened blend of solvents engineered to remove aircraft belly tape.

"As a leading global supplier of process cleaning solutions, coating removers and other surface treatments for aerospace for more than 30 years, we are excited to showcase our new portfolio innovations that meet the needs of the C-130 communities during this year's HOC Conference," says Jan Tinge, Executive Vice President, Performance Solutions. "Our products have been proven to be effective on C-130 aircraft for many years, and we are delighted we can continue to innovate and remain ahead of industry trends as we develop progressive solutions for their operators."

The Company will feature other key products which include:

iSAP 311 Inhibited Surface Adhesion Promoter – An advanced non-chromated surface pre-treatment engineered to provide both adhesion promotion and corrosion resistance before the application of multi-layered paint system stack-ups.

B&B™ 9095 Aircraft Paint Remover – A highly thickened, low-odor hydrogen peroxide activated paint remover effective at removing multiple paint layers including chromated and non-chromated primers and topcoats. It is ready-to-use, clings to both vertical and inverted surfaces and offers an 18-month shelf life.

iTPC™ 37 Inhibited Temporary Protective Coating Remover – This inhibited, water-based cleaning solution is formulated to remove strippable temporary protective coatings (TPCs). It comes ready-to-use and is safe on both painted and unpainted aircraft surfaces, acrylics, polycarbonates and elastomers.

About Vantage Surface Treatment Technologies: Solutions for Every Surface.

As a global supplier of qualified cleaning and surface preparation solutions, Vantage Surface Treatment Technologies supports its customers with a complete range of surface treatment products for the aerospace, defense, electronics and precision cleaning industries. Through a process-driven, consultative and collaborative approach, the business helps its customers meet and exceed goals for profitability, quality and environmental, health and safety standards. Learn more at: vantagesurfacetreatment.com or contact VPMInfo@vantagegrp.com for more information.

™ or ® Trademark of Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc. ("Vantage") or a subsidiary of Vantage.

