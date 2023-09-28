Peloton to Extend Reach of TCS New York City Marathon as New York Road Runners' New Strategic Partner

First-of-its-kind scenic running content on Peloton to bring New York's most iconic event to runners around the world

Several Peloton instructors to run this year's TCS New York City Marathon on November 5

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting with the TCS New York City Marathon, New York Road Runners (NYRR) and Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) have announced a multi-year partnership to bring NYRR races to life to runners around the world through Peloton Scenic and Outdoor content. The audio classes will release in late 2023 with Scenic content launching in the spring of 2024 on the Peloton Tread/Tread+. Peloton will be a Strategic Partner of NYRR's through 2025 in the Digital Fitness category, as the brands work together to create motivational fitness content accessible to runners of all abilities. As a new Strategic Partner, Peloton will also activate around the United Airlines NYC Half and the RBC Brooklyn Half.

NYRR (PRNewswire)

"New York Road Runners puts on many of the world's premier road races, and we are thrilled to partner with Peloton to bring the excitement of our race courses to consumers around the world," said Christine Burke, SVP Strategic Partnerships and Runner Products. "Connecting the world to New York's streets through Peloton's technology will help grow the running community and extend NYRR's reach."

"As a New York based company focused on helping people live their best lives, partnering with New York Road Runners was a natural extension of our brand ethos," said Jennifer Cotter, Peloton's Chief Content Officer. "We are excited to partner to provide our members and beyond the very best in running and race training programming, right at their fingertips."

With NYRR races continuing to sell out at unprecedented rates and the TCS New York City Marathon being the hottest ticket in town, through this innovative collaboration, NYRR and Peloton will bring the iconic race-course experience to runners everywhere. More than 50,000 runners will take part in the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon on November 5, and Peloton will create scenic running content available for consumers featuring Peloton instructors. This programming will live in Peloton's Scenic content library, incorporating actual course footage – a first for Peloton. Unique features such as auto-incline will further the experience, mimicking the feeling of bridges, for a truly immersive experience. In addition to its running content on the Peloton Tread, Peloton also currently offers a breadth of programming geared toward runners and walkers of all levels, including outdoor walks and runs, as well as strength and yoga classes for runners, all accessible on the Peloton App, no equipment required.

Every now and then, runners need a change of scenery. That's where Peloton's scenic content comes in. With content shot in locations ranging from Iceland to Hawaii and Italy, Peloton's scenic content is designed to provide a change to an individual's day-to-day Peloton routine. This content captured at this year's marathon will be available on the Peloton Tread and Tread+ in the spring of 2024.

As part of its partnership with the TCS New York City Marathon, Peloton will also be present throughout the race course, bringing the energy and motivation to runners and spectators alike.

Additionally, several Peloton Instructors will run the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon: Bronx native Strength and Boxing Instructor Rad Lopez; Yoga, Meditation and Tread Instructor Mariana Fernández; Tread, Tread Bootcamp, Strength and Boxing Instructor Selena Samuela; UK-based Tread Instructor Susie Chan, and German Tread Instructor Jeffrey McEachern.

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

NYRR's mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org .

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON ), provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together immersive classes, cutting-edge technology and hardware, and the Peloton App with multiple tiers to personalize the Peloton experience [with or without equipment]. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has nearly 7 million Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com

(left to right): Christine Burke, NYRR's SVP Strategic Partnerships and Runner Products, Peloton Instructor Mariana Fernández, Jennifer Cotter, Peloton's Chief Content Officer and Peloton Instructor Rad Lopez at Peloton HQ in Hudson Yards. Photo Courtesy of Peloton. (PRNewswire)

Peloton (PRNewswire)

