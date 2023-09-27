Catalyst for Positive Change, Visionary Leader & SUPERCHARGED CEO, Kwanza Jones, Delights Fans With Five Powerful Summer Anthems

Kwanza Jones releases five new tracks, a collection of remixes titled "Summer Forever (The Remixes)," emphasizing the joy and beauty of summer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billboard chart-topping artist and visionary leader, Kwanza Jones, once again makes waves with five new takes on her original track titled, "Summer Forever." The new tracks make up a collection of remixes titled, " Summer Forever (The Remixes) ." The lyrics of the tracks reflect Jones' philosophy of living the SUPERCHARGED® life, which means living your best life all year round.

Kwanza Jones music release: (PRNewswire)

Kwanza Jones releases five new tracks, a collection of remixes titled "Summer Forever (The Remixes)"

Listen to " Summer Forever (The Remixes) "

The original song, " Summer Forever ," was released in 2017 and quickly became a summer anthem for Kwanza Jones' fans. It celebrates the joy and freedom of summer, encouraging fans to live in the moment and enjoy experiences with loved ones regardless of the season.

The song begins with the lyrics, "We got our hands way up in the sky. Ain't nothing gonna bring us down," which serves as a testament of Jones' devotion in uniting culture, music and empowerment. The song reminds fans to make the most out of every moment and maintain a brighter outlook on life.

The new version of "Summer Forever" features five different remixes that cater to different moods and tastes. The remixes are:

Summer Forever (Darkmada Remix) - An energetic and pulsating sound with a pop vibe that makes you dance to the beat and keep you in the moment. - An energetic and pulsating sound with a pop vibe that makes you dance to the beat and keep you in the moment.

Summer Forever (Xenak Remix) - A futuristic and electro-pop mix that adds a new dimension to the song. - A futuristic and electro-pop mix that adds a new dimension to the song.

Summer Forever (Kaidoorn Remix) - A tropical and upbeat mix that brings out the summer vibes of the song. - A tropical and upbeat mix that brings out the summer vibes of the song.

Summer Forever (Scotty Boy Remix) - A funky and groovy mix that makes the song more danceable and catchy. - A funky and groovy mix that makes the song more danceable and catchy.

Summer Forever ( Dee Marcus and Mateo Paz Remix) - A deep and progressive mix that creates a more sophisticated and elegant sound. - A deep and progressive mix that creates a more sophisticated and elegant sound.

All of these remixes are available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer, and more. Fans can also watch the official music video for the original track, "Summer Forever" on Kwanza Jones' YouTube channel.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones' song "Think Again" earned her first appearance on the Billboard charts. She debuted at No. 47 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Club Play Charts.

Kwanza Jones boosts humans and humanity through culture, capital and community. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through her Jones Feliciano Initiative , she has committed over $150 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones.com and connect with her on Instagram | X (formerly Twitter) | Facebook | LinkedIn | Kwanza Jones Boost Friends™ Community .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SUPERCHARGED