Primo Medical Group Launches Trax Surgical, LLC

STOUGHTON, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts based Primo Medical Group, a leader in the development, manufacture and assembly of quality medical devices, and precision machined custom components announced today the launch of their seventh start-up company. Trax Surgical LLC is an orthopedic product development and distribution company principally serving the needs of the orthopedic extremities market.

Trax Surgical recently received FDA 510(k) clearance to market the TRAX Compression Screw System. The TRAX Compression Screw System offers a wide range of bone screws for osteotomy, fixation, fusion, and fracture procedures. The TRAX Compression Screw System is comprised of headed and non-headed titanium screws. Each cannulated, self-tapping screw is available in 2.0mm – 6.5mm diameters, and a choice of lengths that range from 12.0mm – 110.0mm. A set of non-cannulated, headed snap-off screws are available in 2.0mm diameter and are offered with four lengths; 11.0mm- 14.0mm.

Trax Surgical is developing an orthopedic compression staple to be made from Nitinol. With inherent compressive properties the staple creates a stable fracture environment that promotes primary bone healing. Bone staples have a key intraoperative advantage in that they are technically easier and faster to apply as fewer steps are required. This is an important option for surgeons to have when assessing the needs of their patients. Trax Surgical is expecting to launch its compression staple in the third quarter of 2024.

About Primo Medical Group

Primo Medical Group offers the most comprehensive outsourcing solutions for the medical device market, including OEM product distribution services, engineering services, precision component production, finished goods assembly, medical device refurbishment, reusable surgical kit management and complete supply chain management. Established in 1953, Primo Medical Group is a privately held company with five facilities in Massachusetts. Primo Medical Group is an FDA Registered Contract Manufacturer and is compliant with FDA Quality Systems Regulations. Primo Medical Group is also ISO 13485:2016 certified, and is a registered manufacturer with the Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance. Over the past 24 years Primo Medical Group has incubated and co-funded several new technologies including Angiolink Corporation (acquired by Medtronic), Arthrosurface (acquired by Anika Therapeutics), Spirus Medical, Inc. (acquired by Olympus), Cardiosolutions, Inc., Saphena Medical Inc., and Versago Vascular Access.

