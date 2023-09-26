ALL INCLUSIVE COLLECTION LAUNCHES, CURATING THE BEST RESORTS FROM LEADING GLOBAL BRANDS REDEFINING THE ALL-INCLUSIVE EXPERIENCE

Launched in September 2023, AllInclusive-Collection.com will be a dedicated new platform for guests to discover and book all-inclusive experiences.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALL Inclusive Collection, a new digital platform launched in September 2023, will allow guests to discover and book a highly curated selection of all-inclusive resorts that create luxury havens of escapism and entertainment. ALLinclusive-Collection.com will bring together over 30 resorts from globally renowned brands, including Rixos, SO/ and Swissôtel, with plans to expand to over 50 resorts in the next three years, from these leading brands and others, including Hyde, Mondrian, SLS and Fairmont.

ALL Inclusive Collection builds on the success of Rixos – a leader in the all-inclusive market. Over the last 20 years, Rixos has been challenging the historical perception of all-inclusive by creating a premium experience with exceptional and varied culinary destinations and high-quality entertainment through its "all-inclusive, all-exclusive" concept.

The "all-inclusive, all-exclusive" concept by Rixos forms the foundations of the ALL Inclusive Collection's experience pillars, which help to ensure each resort delivers an exceptional quality experience every time. All aspects of a guest's stay, from food and drink to activities and entertainment, are included in the price of the booking – a key differentiator from others in the market.

Guests can expect an all-inclusive experience of high-end abundance with a culinary journey offering diverse restaurants, bars and lounges, and à la carte restaurants from international cuisines to Turkish specialties. Each day, guests can participate in a variety of programs curated for kids, teens and adults covering sports, activities, and live entertainment, including mesmerizing music shows, theatrical performances, and a range of land and sea sports from tennis and golf to scuba diving and snorkeling. At select resorts, there are dedicated kids' and teen's clubs where younger guests can have their own adventure to learn and explore at no additional cost, giving parents the flexibility to indulge in their own time.

Located in some of the most beautiful and unforgettable destinations focused on sea and mountain, including Turkey, Egypt, Dubai, Croatia and Spain, the platform will launch with much-loved resorts, including Rixos Qetaifan Island North, Doha, which includes one of the world's largest waterparks, Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites, a popular Dubai getaway on the iconic Palm Jumeirah Island; SO/ Sotogrande, a gorgeous golf and wellness spot in the beautiful Andalusian countryside; Rixos Premium Belek, a flagship in Turkey with free access to the mesmerizing theme park, The Land of Legends, and the Heritage Grand Perast by Rixos, Montenegro, a fine blend of culture, history and nature. Over the next 18 months, over ten resorts will join the platform, including Swissôtel Sharm el Sheikh, with 1,350 rooms, a water park, multiple dining, beach club and entertainment facilities and Hyde Bodrum, an adults-only experience with 211 rooms, six restaurants and bars and a unique pool at the center of the resort which will be programmed with a series of pop-ups and live performances.

ALL Inclusive Collection will have a new cutting-edge, standalone website that builds upon the strength, scale and reputation of ALL.com , a leading hotel booking platform. Guests who book through the platform can take advantage of the global loyalty program, ALL – Accor Live Limitless, for rewards and unique benefits.

Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO of Ennismore, said, "Building on the incredible success of Rixos led by its founder, Fettah Tamince, the launch of ALLInclusive-Collection.com comes at a time when demand for all-inclusive stays is stronger than ever. By leveraging this demand and curating the best resorts from leading brands, ALL Inclusive Collection is set to be a global market leader in the luxury all-inclusive business, with a strong pipeline globally."

The international expansion of the all-inclusive business continues to grow across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, with 15 all-inclusive resorts across Accor and Ennismore brands currently in the pipeline.

For further information, please visit allinclusive-collection.com.

