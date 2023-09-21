UNIQLO's PEACE FOR ALL Charity T-Shirt Project Provides US$4.77 Million to Date for Global Peace Activities

Donations support initiatives including preventing childhood marriage, delivering food to vulnerable children, and providing shelter to refugees

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with International Day of Peace on Thursday, September 21, global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces that through its PEACE FOR ALL charity T-shirt project it has to date donated over US$4.77 million* to three international aid organizations working on global peace activities.

Since the commencement of the project in June 2022, 100% of profits from the sales of PEACE FOR ALL T-shirts (equivalent to 20% of the selling price) have been donated evenly to UNHCR (the UN refugee agency), Save the Children, and Plan International through their respective representatives in Japan. Worldwide, over 2.3 million PEACE FOR ALL T-shirts have so far been sold, with shirts featuring designs donated by prominent figures including tennis legend Roger Federer, novelist Haruki Murakami, and artist KAWS.

Donations from the PEACE FOR ALL project have so far been used by partner organizations towards projects including helping to prevent early marriage in Vietnam, delivering food supplies and learning spaces for children affected by conflicts and natural disasters, and providing shelter and protection to forcibly displaced men, women, and children.

* Calculated from the total of JPY697,281,900 at the September 11, 2023 exchange rate of US$1 = JPY 146.

Comment from Koji Yanai, Fast Retailing Group Executive Officer

"Working towards a future in which everyone can live in peace and security, UNIQLO commenced the PEACE FOR ALL project as a way to move the world even just a little in a better direction. On International Day of Peace, I am overjoyed to announce that the project has so far donated over US$4.77 million towards peace-related activities. I would like to express my deepest appreciation once again to all our customers who have supported PEACE FOR ALL, to our collaborators who have participated in the project with a wish for peace, and to our charity partner organizations. We look forward to continuing to grow the PEACE FOR ALL project, and to continue donating together with our customers."

In commemoration of International Day of Peace, members of the UNIQLO team in New York were invited to distribute more than 700 PEACE FOR ALL T-shirts to young leaders, activists, students, and performers attending the United Nations International Day of Peace Student Event on September 14.

Previously released PEACE FOR ALL T-shirts can be purchased through the online store or the UNIQLO app (excluding some designs). For details, please check the product page.

About UNIQLO LifeWear

Apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity. Designed to be of the time and for the time, LifeWear is made with such modern elegance that it becomes the building blocks of each individual's style. A perfect shirt that is always being made more perfect. The simplest design hiding the most thoughtful and modern details. The best in fit and fabric made to be affordable and accessible to all. LifeWear is clothing that is constantly being innovated, bringing more warmth, more lightness, better design, and better comfort to people's lives.

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 2.3 trillion yen for the 2022 fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 (US $16.6 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2022 rate of $1 = 138.7 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has a total of more than 2,400 stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America.

With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com.

