PEPSI® BRINGS MIAMI DOLPHINS LEGEND DAN MARINO OUT OF RETIREMENT FOR HOME OPENER

Pepsi "signs" NFL Hall of Famer to one-day contract to celebrate new checkout-free concession storefront at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic move, Pepsi announced today it is signing Miami Dolphins' Hall-of-Fame Quarterback Dan Marino to a one-day contract, marking his official return to gameday at the Dolphins' home opener against the Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 24. While he may have learned that "Unretirement" wasn't for him in PepsiCo's NFL Season kickoff campaign, Marino's thirst for a taste of gameday inspired his return to the stadium where he will serve as "QB1" of the Wynwood Walkthrough presented by Pepsi, a new concession storefront that allows fans to grab and go without stopping for checkout -- a first for Hard Rock Stadium.

(PRNewswire)

As part of Pepsi's ongoing commitment to optimizing the football gameday experience for fans, the new Wynwood Walkthrough presented by Pepsi has its shelves fully stocked with chips and sips from PepsiCo beverages and Frito-Lay snacks, and Amazon's Just Walk Out technology in place to get fans at the stadium back to their seats quicker than ever.

While Dan Marino may be returning to take part in his first gameday action since he retired, the only job left as "QB1" will be to huddle with fans before kickoff. Following an "opening day" ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, Marino will conduct a meet and greet with lucky fans in attendance. For the chance to take photos and get an autograph from Marino, be among the first 50 fans to check in with the Dolphins representative and claim a "ticket" at the Wynwood Walkthrough presented by Pepsi in Section 142 on the 100 level after the stadium gates open at 11 a.m. (No purchase required.)

"The topic of unretirement is fun for fans and media to talk about and certainly something I've thought about a few times since I retired, but I'm proud to say I left everything I had on the field playing for the best fans in the NFL," said Marino. "But, when Pepsi offered me the chance to be part of gameday as their QB1 to quarterback the opening of the new, fast high-tech shop and give back to the fans, it was an opportunity I couldn't refuse."

The Wynwood Walkthrough presented by Pepsi at Hard Rock Stadium marks the first time a major South Florida stadium will utilize Amazon's Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One, designed to enable an effortless shopping experience. Shoppers simply enter the store by using their credit card or hovering their palm over an Amazon One device at the shop's entry gate, and the technology detects what is taken from or returned to shelves. Fans can grab their favorite PepsiCo beverages and snacks and leave the shop without having to wait in line to check out. The payment method used to enter the store will be charged only for the items fans took with them.

"It's important to stay refreshed during games and Dolphins fans don't want to miss any action on the field. We're excited to work with our long-time partners at the Miami Dolphins to bring Amazon's Just Walk Out technology to this new stadium shop, enhancing the fan gameday experience without losing precious minutes on the clock," said Heather Hoytink, PBNA South Division president. "We're grateful to have NFL legend Dan Marino join in on the fun as our shop's 'QB1' to help us kick things off with fans."

Starting this Sunday, Sept. 24, fans at Hard Rock Stadium can visit the Wynwood Walkthrough presented by Pepsi at the southeast corner of the 100 level to quickly and conveniently quench their thirst with a variety of Pepsi beverages, hot "to go" foods, candy and snacks. The shop will be available to fans at all home games this season.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Contact:

Brenda Figueroa

Brenda.Figueroa@pepsico.com

Bradley Gerber

BGerber@golin.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo