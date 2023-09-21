Natural Alternatives International, Inc. Announces 2023 Q4 and YTD Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), a leading formulator, manufacturer, and marketer of customized nutritional supplements, today announced net income of $2.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, on net sales of $35.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Net sales during the three months ended June 30, 2023, decreased $16.6 million, or 31.7%, to $35.9 million as compared to $52.5 million recorded in the comparable prior year period. During the same period, private-label contract manufacturing sales decreased 35.2% to $32.3 million. Private-label contract manufacturing sales decreased for most of our customers primarily due to excess inventory levels associated with softening consumer demand. Many of our customers maintained larger inventory balances during the previous twelve months due to concerns about supply constraints and now that supply chain conditions are improving they have begun to release these excess inventory positions.

CarnoSyn® beta-alanine royalty, licensing and raw material sales revenue increased 36.1% to $3.6 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, as compared to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased raw material sales and favorable changes in estimates for volume rebates.

Net income for fiscal year 2023 was $2.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.7 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2022. Net income for fiscal year 2023 included a benefit of $3.5 million related to anticipated refunds from the Employee Retention Tax Credit program and $1.4 million in recovery of accounts receivable written-off in a prior fiscal year.

Net sales during the year ended June 30, 2023, decreased $17.0 million, or 9.9%, to $154.0 million as compared to $171.0 million recorded in the comparable prior year. During the year ended June 30, 2023, private-label contract manufacturing sales decreased $9.5 million, or 6.1%, from the comparable period last year. CarnoSyn® beta-alanine royalty, licensing and raw material sales revenue decreased 46.1% to $8.7 million during the year ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $16.2 million in the prior year ended June 30, 2022.

On August 16, 2023, we announced the temporary closure of our new facility in Carlsbad, California which is anticipated to occur in October 2023. The closure was necessitated primarily due to excess inventory levels at one of our largest customers. We expect this facility will re-open and our prior level of operations will resume late in our third fiscal quarter of 2024. Subject to this, and our overall sales forecast, we currently anticipate we will experience a net loss in the first half of fiscal 2024, net income in the second half and an overall net loss in fiscal 2024.

As of June 30, 2023, we had cash of $13.6 million and working capital of $41.1 million, compared to $21.8 million and $52.9 million respectively, as of June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, we had $20.0 million available under our line of credit agreement.

Mark A. Le Doux, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAI stated, "Despite our near-term challenges and continued headwinds within our industry and the economy in general, we remain optimistic about our future growth. We continue to aggressively seek opportunities to diversify and increase our sales both through relationship development and product innovation."

"We believe the foundation we have built over the past several years, including the strength of our balance sheet, will help us weather the turbulence we expect to encounter over the next several quarters."

An updated investor presentation will be posted to the investor relations page on our website later today (https://www.nai-online.com/our-company/investors/).

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. Our comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please see our website at http://www.nai-online.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and information. These statements represent our intentions, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, including, among other things, our ability to develop, maintain or increase sales to new and existing customers, our ability to timely attract and retain sufficient labor, the availability of raw materials, our future revenue profits and financial condition, as well as future economic conditions and the impact of such conditions on our business. We wish to caution readers these statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes for future periods to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or views expressed herein. NAI's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by other risks, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

CONTACT – Michael Fortin, Chief Financial Officer, Natural Alternatives International, Inc., at 760-736-7700 or investor@nai-online.com.

Web site: http://www.nai-online.com

NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data)

















(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended





Year Ended





June 30,





June 30,





2023





2022





2023





2022



NET SALES $35,894

100.0 %

$52,526

100.0 %

$154,015

100.0 %

$170,966

100.0 % Cost of goods sold 30,697

85.5 %

44,237

84.2 %

135,857

88.2 %

140,457

82.2 % Gross profit 5,197

14.5 %

8,289

15.8 %

18,158

11.8 %

30,509

17.8 %































Selling, general & administrative expenses 2,023

5.6 %

4,513

8.6 %

13,445

8.7 %

16,830

9.8 %































INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 3,174

8.8 %

3,776

7.2 %

4,713

3.1 %

13,679

8.0 %































Other (expense) income, net (435)

-1.2 %

103

0.2 %

(1,158)

-0.8 %

(20)

0.0 % INCOME BEFORE TAXES 2,739

7.6 %

3,879

7.4 %

3,555

2.3 %

13,659

8.0 %































Income tax expense 702





774





1,033





2,947



































NET INCOME $ 2,037





$ 3,105





$ 2,522





$ 10,712



































































NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:





























Basic: $0.35





$0.52





$0.43





$1.75



































Diluted: $0.35





$0.52





$0.43





$1.74



































WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:





























Basic 5,850





5,966





5,863





6,117



Diluted 5,855





5,971





5,878





6,155





NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)

















June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022







ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $13,604

$21,833 Accounts receivable, net 7,022

17,422 Inventories, net 29,694

32,475 Other current assets 6,690

5,016 Total current assets 57,010

76,746 Property and equipment, net 53,841

44,573 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,369

21,701 Other noncurrent assets, net 2,932

2,983 Total Assets $134,152

$146,003







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14,450

25,641 Mortgage note payable 9,517

9,795 Operating lease liability 21,413

22,047 Total Liabilities 45,380

57,483 Stockholders' Equity 88,772

88,520 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $134,152

$146,003

