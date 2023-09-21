iCIMS' Highly Configurable Workflows Enable Customers to Save 70% in IT Time Savings on Average, According to Nucleus Research

New research validates iCIMS' position as a talent acquisition market leader, stating the vendor is consistently ahead of the market in innovation

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As talent acquisition (TA) teams look to do more with less, the ability to prove the value of existing systems is critical. Nucleus Research published a new study, confirming iCIMS' strength as a market leader that delivers a significant amount of value for its customers.

Nucleus interviewed iCIMS users and found the vendor's strength in core functionality, frequent investment in product innovation, lower total cost of ownership, quick time-to-value and ongoing value were the primary factors driving the selection of the platform over competitors. The research firm notes that with a solid foundation of brand recognition and customer satisfaction as an applicant tracking system (ATS), iCIMS has been able to focus investment on product innovation in areas such as recruitment marketing automation, employer branding and talent matching.

"As technology budgets tighten, the ability of software to deliver upfront and ongoing value is crucial," said Evelyn McMullen, Research Manager at Nucleus Research. "iCIMS has established itself as a frontrunner in the talent acquisition space through continued focus on the functionality and usability of the iCIMS Talent Cloud platform, as well as its commitment to customers' success."

The iCIMS Talent Cloud platform, which typically serves enterprise-sized customers, offers a central location to enable organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance talent worldwide. According to the Nucleus study, iCIMS' frequent investment in cutting-edge capabilities makes it an attractive choice for organizations looking to automate menial recruiter and hiring manager tasks and give them the tools necessary to improve talent acquisition processes.

